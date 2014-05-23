Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines is the essential source for industry data and information related to the pipeline industry in South and Central America. It provides asset level information related to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas transmission pipelines in South and Central America. The profiles of major companies operating in the pipeline industry in South and Central America are included in the report. The latest news and deals related to the sector are also provided and analyzed.



Scope

Updated information relating to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines

Provides operator information, start year, start point, end point, onshore/offshore, length, diameter and capacity for all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines

Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., Ecopetrol S.A. and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.

Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.



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Reasons to buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all key active and planned transmission pipelines in South and Central America

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

Assess your competitors pipeline network and its capacity

Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.

Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in South and Central America



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