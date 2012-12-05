Oil and Gas Recruiting Announces Massive Hiring for Oil and Gas Companies

Cape Town, Western Cape -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa - With the energy industry in full swing the oil and gas sector is once again looking for talented young engineers to work on big picture projects the world over. Oil and Gas Recruiting, a leading industry job board for oil and gas has hundreds of vacancies available and a bigger need for industry qualified engineers.



The website has attracted over 25,000 job seekers and is popular amongst expats and workers seeking employment in the Middle East. As it’s a job board recruiters will add their vacancies to the website to which job seeker can apply – a pretty straight forward deal! Oil and Gas Recruiting sees potential and is now looking over to the west and the United States to bring qualified interest to the needs of its recruiter.



Thousands of Americans lost their jobs or were forced to move into lower-paying mundane employment due to the recession. Many of those professionals are having a difficult time looking for jobs that will earn them the same remuneration as before. These people can still maintain their professions and earn more than what they used to with jobs that are found on Oil and Gas Recruiting job portal.



Having identified this need in the market Oil and Gas Recruiting see’s the United States as a viable option for recruiting professional engineers. There a wide selection of jobs available from almost all the oil and gas industry fields. There are geoscience jobs, oil drilling jobs and engineering jobs of different kinds. Many of the jobs posted are from the Middle East region, Kazakhstan and the UK.



Jobs seekers can submit their resumes, apply for jobs and sign up to job alerts. Recruiters make use of the website by submitting job vacancies and/or by browsing through the thousands of resumes from the database. To get more information on the Oil and Gas Recruiting website visit www.oilandgasrecruiting.com and LinkedIn savvy job seekers can join the websites social hub for more oil and gas jobs



About Oil and Gas Recruiting

Oil and Gas Recruiting is an online job board where people can find oil and gas jobs and employers can post jobs when they are hiring and needing new workers. They are currently looking into the US market. For more information, contact David Kimberley at david@oilandgasrecruiting.com or +27 (0)21 712 4502.