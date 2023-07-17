Oil and Gas Security and Service Market Size, Trends, Future Scope, Driving Factors and Demands to 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- The global Oil and Gas Security and Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 25.3 billion in 2020 to USD 32.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increased expenditure by oil and gas companies on network and physical security is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Oil and Gas Security and Service Market"



283 - Tables

47 - Figures

260 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1183



Managed services to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



Rising levels of cyber-attacks and terrorist activities have made it difficult for most of the oil and gas companies to manage the security of their infrastructure. Thus, it empowers the oil and gas companies to implement managed security services. These managed services provide end-to-end security solutions which include managed threat monitoring and vulnerability assessment, managed network security services, and SCADA security. Moreover, managed services help organizations to focus more on their core objectives of the oil and gas business.



Midstream segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The midstream operation segment in the oil and gas sector includes shipping and storage of oil retrieved from the upstream sector. Logistics and transportation are the main facets of the midstream operation. The midstream segment generates a humungous amount of data through pipelines and other storage facilities. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system play a key role in digitizing and streamlining the midstream sector. Moreover, midstream operators use SCADA system to monitor and manage all field instruments utilized across the entire oil or gas flow in the pipes. Thus, the target of hackers are the SCADA systems, which are directly connected to the control networks that govern mission-critical oil and gas processes. To prevent these systems, many oil and gas companies are updating and boosting their cybersecurity capabilities.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1183



North America to lead the oil and gas security and service market during the forecast period



North America is expected to account for the highest share of the oil and gas security and service market in 2020. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most oil producing region and also early adopter of advanced technologies. The North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering oil and gas security solutions and service, and its financial position enables the region to invest majorly in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.



Market Players



Cisco (US), NortonLifeLock (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Lockheed Martin (US), ABB (Switzerland), Parsons (US), Fortinet (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Forescout (US), GE (US), Synectics (UK), Intel (US), Speedcast (Australia), Booz Allen (US), Thales (France), HCL (India), IBM (US), BAE Systems (UK), Sophos (UK), Xage Security (US), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), Nozomi Networks (US), CNL Software (UK), Moxa (Taiwan), GPS Security (Canada), Athos (US), TSN (US), and J&G Security (US) are some of the major companies operating in this market.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=1183



Browse Other Reports:



Geospatial Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Student Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Intelligent Process Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/oil-gas-security-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/oil-gas-security.asp