New Energy market report from Markets and Markets: "Oil and Gas Security Market [by Applications (Exploration and Drilling, Refining and Storage, Pipeline, Transportation and Distribution), by Technologies (Physical Security, Network Security)] - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Oil and gas security market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years due to the growing demand for energy. It has thus forced the companies to expand their existing infrastructure and also deal with a variety of security challenges such as terrorist attacks, criminal activities and global competition. This report on oil & gas security focuses on such technologies and products that are needed to protect the existing and future infrastructure. Few of the unconventional technologies mapped in this report include over & under water surveillance, long range sonar and radar systems and video surveillance using thermal cameras. Oil & gas pipeline security and the transportation security are required to ensure the smooth operation of energy industry, and are expected to drive the oil & gas market.
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This report focuses on the protective measures and solutions that need to be taken to protect the energy providers and resources against the threats such as attacks on supply infrastructure, accidents, natural and unnatural disasters and rising terrorism and cyber attacks. It also provides insights into the various intelligent security solutions which enable the providers to integrates collect and analyze the network through the data generated by their Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) networks and grids.
The report broadly comprises of oil and gas security segments: physical security solutions, network security solutions; by types of applications: exploration and drilling, refining and storage and transportation, pipeline and distribution; by services: risk management, system design, integration and consulting and managed services; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).
This research report categorizes the global oil and gas security market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the Basis of Physical Security Solutions and Services:
Microwave intrusion detection
Perimeter fencing and IR fields
Secured communications
Video surveillance and CCTV
Transportation security
Detectors and Access control
Air and Ground Surveillance
Costal surveillance
Over and under water surveillance
Fire detection and alarm systems
Personnel tracking and RFID
Identity and access management
Building management systems
Scanning systems
CBRNE/HAZMAT
Biometrics and card readers
Pipeline security
On the Basis of Network Security Solutions and Services:
Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection
Firewall
IDS/IPS
UTM
SIEM
Disaster Recovery
Antivirus/Malware
Incident management
SCADA
On the Basis of Professional Services:
Risk management services
System design and consulting
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