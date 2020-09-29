Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- A new independent 166 page research with title 'Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation - Global Market Outlook (2020-2027)' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, China & Japan and important players/vendors such as GDF SUEZ, Buckeye, Vitol Group, Amec Foster Wheeler, Magellan Midstream, WorleyParsons ETC. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Summary

HTF MI, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Increasing oil and gas demand from developed economies, discovery of new oil and gas reserves, increasing exports and imports of oil & oil products are fuelling the industry. Increased regulatory environment, geo-political risk, health, safety and environmental risk, occasional oil spills, and human capital deficit are some of the challenges faced by the market. Few trends to be observed in the market are solidified natural gas technology for natural gas storage, spectacular rise in strategic petroleum reserves capacities, increased R&D activities on synthetic natural gas technology and institutional investors such as banks are eager to increase their investments in oil and gas storage facilities.



Based on product, Crude oil carriers are classed as either VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers) or ULCCs (Ultra Large Crude Carriers) and are designed to transport vast quantities of crude oil over many long and heavily traveled sea routes. The appropriate economies of scale depend on the area from which the oil is being shipped. In addition, "lightering," offloading or transferring oil from large tankers to smaller ones, a process which can move 1,000 barrels per hour is used so that the smaller vessels can enter smaller ports that the larger vessels cannot. As the demand is increasing for more crude oil and as more oil reserves are being discovered and developed in other areas such as the Caspian Basin, Latin America and the Middle East, the need for more tankers has grown. Drilling by conventional crude oil producers is expected to increase. Investments in tank storage can best be made in logistically optimal locations.



By Equipment, Marine infrastructure (Vessels & Platforms) includes direct capital investment in both new build vessels required to transport incremental production and specially designed marine loading and unloading facilities. The classes of marine vessels covered include tankers, oceangoing barges, and inland transport barges. The growth in capital investment in fit-forpurpose is particularly strong for dedicated NGL export facilities and liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering facilities to support marine vessel refueling.



Some of the key players in Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation market are Royal Vopak, GDF SUEZ, Buckeye, Vitol Group, Amec Foster Wheeler, Magellan Midstream, WorleyParsons, Niska Gas Storage, Centrica, Chiyoda, CIM-CCMP, CLH (Compañía Logística de Hidrocarburos), DaLian Port (PDA) Company, HORIZON TERMINALS, TechnipFMC, NuStar Energy, Odfjell, Oiltanking and Ramboll.



Products Covered:

- Crude oil

- Refined petroleum products

- Natural Gas

- Liquefied Natural Gas

- Others



Equipments Covered:

- Marine Vessels & Platforms

- Control & Instrumentation - Oil & Gas

- Pipe Lines

- Oilfield Tools



Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain , Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



