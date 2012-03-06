New Energy market report from GBI Research: "Oil and Gas Storage Industry to 2015 - Cost Reduction Strategies in the Form of Storage Facility Sharing to Boost the Market"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Oil and Gas Storage Industry to 2015 - Cost Reduction Strategies in the Form of Storage Facility Sharing to Boost the Market". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the global oil and gas storage market and highlights various concerns, key trends and challenges, along with major companies in the industry. The report provides forecasts for the oil and gas storage industry to 2015. It also provides storage forecasts worldwide by individual commodity type, and provides comprehensive storage statistics and key data such as planned storage terminals. The report also provides in-depth regional information based on major countries for every region, and provides details on storage capacity growth scenario for every region. The report also provides market share analysis of the top oil and gas storage companies in a particular region and mentions the major countries operational in each segment. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
The current important trend in the oil and gas storage market is that as a result of increased logistics activity in the oil and gas sector due to increasing international and domestic trades, the demand for oil and gas storage capacity is witnessing a rise at the major global supply hubs. The trend is expected to continue, with the major terminal operators worldwide as the key beneficiaries. However, the supply chain operators which are relatively having less proximity from the main storage hubs are not expected to benefit substantially from the current scenario.
The global oil and natural gas industry has witnessed robust growth in the last decade due to the increase in industrial activity and economic growth. This has led to, and would also in future, lead to investments in oil and gas storage industry.
Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis of the major factors affecting the oil and gas storage industry worldwide. Its scope includes -
- Global and Regional Industry Overview
- Key trends, drivers, and challenges for the global oil and gas storage industry to 2015
- Analysis of the historical storage data and forecasts to 2015 for the global oil and gas storage industry
- Segmental forecasts of oil and gas storage capacities, by sub-segment, for the period 2000 to 2015, with major trends, and key players at global and regional levels
- Major upcoming projects with regards to the oil and gas storage industry
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
