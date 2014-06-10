Fast Market Research recommends "Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market by Product (DCS, SCADA, PLC, HMI, Process Safety System, Automatic Tank Gauging, Blending Controls & Security), Transportation Mode (Truck & Pipeline) & Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020
Terminal automation in the oil and gas sector provides automatic solutions resulting in faster, error free, and accurate process completion. The global oil and gas terminal automation market is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 8.91% from 2014 to 2020.
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The applications of the oil and gas terminal automation are helping the users to practice error free and efficient operations in the oil and gas terminal industry. 'Automation' is the use of information technology and control systems (computers and set of devices), by replacing the human operator with these systems, in order to control and regulate the processes and instruments. In today's scenario, it is hard to imagine the oil and gas production landscape without the automated systems. The oil and gas industry requires massive automation at all the stages, right from exploration to the distribution.
The oil and gas terminal automation market covered in this report segments the overall oil and gas terminal market by product and transportation mode. The oil and gas terminal automation market consists of products like DCS, SCADA, PLC, HMI, PSS, process safety system, automatic tank gauging, and security. These products cover the overall market of oil and gas terminal automation systems; the offerings of these products vary from factorial analysis to process monitoring.
The oil and gas terminal automation market is segmented by 'transport' into two categories, which are transportation by - truck and pipeline. The truck terminals communicate through the inventory systems or any other dedicated system at the terminal plant. On the other hand, the pipeline mode of transport is practiced to transfer inventories like crude oils, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and petroleum products, among others. The flow of inventory through the pipeline takes place from a well to a refinery and, then, to a terminal and ultimately to the consumer.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ABB LTD., CIMATION, EMERSON ELECTRIC CO., ENDRESS+HAUSER AG, HONEYWELL PROCESS SOLUTIONS, INVENSYS PLC., ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, SIEMENS AG, YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
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