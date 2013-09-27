Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- An oil change at Green Auto Lube will offer improved lubrication, reduced friction and optimum performance capability for all vehicle makes and models. Their affordable and environment friendly oil change services in Spokane rendered by trained and certified technicians, lubricates the internal components of the engine, cools them, cleans them and peps up the engine for better fuel efficiency. They use American made bio-based lubricants for all types of cars, trucks and vans along with rerefind oil.



If the engine is not providing mileage as expected, and emitting noxious engine fumes, it means it’s all set for a break down and to avoid it, it’s time for a fuel change. When it comes to quick and consummate oil change services in Spokane WA, Green Auto Lube has the best to offer in terms of a variety of motor oil from conventional to full synthetic with added quarts, expert service and great price benefits.



The quality of service is never compromised whether a single vehicle is served or a complete fleet of vehicles. Their double quality assurance check ensures that every vehicle is supplied with the motor oil as per the vehicle manufacturer recommendation, oil filters are changed and all the other concerned parts checked before the vehicle leaves the facility.



Their Oil change services in Spokane works to keep the internal parts of the engine clean and lubricated and keeps the vehicle more on the road than in garage shops. They work to save the vehicle owners form hefty repair charges, engine wear and breakdowns, while providing perfect functioning to the engine parts for better mileage and performance.



About greenautolube.com

greenautolube.com is a customer-oriented, preventive-maintenance facility dedicated to accommodating immediate, honest and dependable service with attention to using American-made bio-based lubricants, reducing the dependency on foreign oils with accurately trained and certified technicians. Green Auto Lube's main goal is to provide unparalleled customer service and great prices on our re-refined lubrication product line and standard oil changes. They provide complete peace of mind to the client while leaving their facility with their double check procedure providing complete quality assurance.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.greenautolube.com/oil-changes.html