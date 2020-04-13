Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) refers to a kind of casing, tubing, line pipe, drill pipe and its accessories that are specially used in oil and gas exploration, drilling, mining, and transportation. And they always subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. The Specific information are as follows.



Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion. Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end.



Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns.



Segment by Key players:

- Tenaris

- Vallourec

- TMK Group

- ArcelorMittal

- SANDVIK

- Energex Tube (JMC)

- Northwest Pipe

- SB international Inc

- Continental Alloys & Services

- TPCO



Segment by Type:

- Casing

- Tubing

- Line Pipe

- Drill Pipe



Segment by Application:

- Onshore

- Offshore



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



