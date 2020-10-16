Oil Downstream Activities Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery Including: 1) By Type: Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing; Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing Covering: Royal Dutch Shell; Exxon Mobil Corporation; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation; BP Plc; Chevron



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global oil downstream activities market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global oil downstream activities market. South America was the smallest region in the global oil downstream activities market.



Refineries are increasingly adopting carbon capture and storage techniques to reduce CO2 emission levels in the atmosphere. This technique involves trapping of CO2 at its emission source and transporting it to a different storage location which is actively monitored and measured. This way CO2 is isolated from the atmosphere, thereby reducing emission levels. For instance, Quest, a partnership venture of Shell, Canada Energy and Chevron is fully integrated CCS project that captures CO2 produced from refineries and prevents it from entering the atmosphere by storing it in underground formations. Globally there are about 15 large scale projects and 7 under construction projects with the capacity to capture about 40 million tonnes CO2 per annum, thus indicating the potential of CCS technology in minimizing carbon emissions.



The global oil downstream activities market is expected to decline from $2856.8 billion in 2019 to $1623.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -43.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $1926.4 billion in 2023.



1) By Type: Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing; Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing



Subsegments Covered: Diesel; Gasoline; Fuel Oil; Kerosene; Others - Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing; Asphalt; Other Petroleum Products



Companies Mentioned: Royal Dutch Shell; Exxon Mobil Corporation; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation; BP Plc; Chevron



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



