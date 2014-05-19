Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The report “Oil and Gas Accumulators Market by Type (Bladder, Diaphragm and Piston), Application (Blowout Preventer, Mud Pumps and Offshore rigs), Geography – Global Trends & Forecast to 2018 by MarketsandMarkets is now available at RnRMarketResearch.com. Contact sales@rnrmarketresearch.com with Oil and Gas Accumulators Market by Type (Bladder, Diaphragm and Piston), Application (Blowout Preventer, Mud Pumps and Offshore rigs), Geography – Global Trends & Forecast to 2018 in subject line and your contact details to purchase this report or get your questions answered.



This report estimates the oil and gas accumulators market in terms of market value ($million). This has been broken down into component regions and is further split into countries.



Accumulator is an energy efficient component used to absorb excessive pressure increases, dampen the pulsation or vibration, provide stability to compensate the leakage, conserve energy, and improve response time. An accumulator can reduce hydraulic system noise caused by pumps or circuits. Oil and gas accumulators are available in a wide-range of size, material, port configurations, and pressure ratings. This report covers the global oil and gas accumulators market in the major geographical regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa. The report also covers the global oil and gas accumulators market under different type, which mainly include bladder, piston, and diaphragm. The applications for which accumulators are used include BOP, mud pump, and offshore rigs. Increase in exploration and drilling activities and concerns towards minimizing environmental hazards are the major factors that drive the accumulators market.



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We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases to identify and collect information that were useful for this extensive commercial study of the global oil and gas accumulators market. The primary sources, experts and suppliers from the industry, have all been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information, as well as to assess the future prospects of the oil and gas accumulators market.



We have also profiled the leading players of the industry, along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Some of the key company profiles include Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Bosch Rexroth Corporation (Germany), Tobul Accumulator Inc. (U.S.), Nippon Accumulator Co. Ltd. (U.S.), and Eaton Corporation (Ireland).



North America dominates the global oil and gas accumulators market. In North America, U.S. and Mexico are the leaders in this segment with the maximum developments in the accumulators market. Companies focus on these markets for new products as well as for the maintenance of pre-installed products.



Complete report (240 Pages) available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/oil-and-gas-accumulators-market-by-type-bladder-diaphragm-and-piston-application-blowout-preventer-mud-pumps-and-offshore-rigs-geography-global-trends-forecast-to-2018-market-report.html .



The oil and gas accumulators market is segmented into six major regions, namely Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa. The market is further segmented on the basis of application as Blowout Preventer, Mud Pump, and Offshore Rigs; and on the basis of type as Bladder, Piston, and Diaphragm. The report also touches upon various important aspects of the market. These include analysis of the value chain, Porter’s Five Forces model, and the competitive landscape of the market, based on developments of the key players.



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