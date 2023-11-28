NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Oil & Gas Automation Market 2023-2030. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Oil & Gas Automation Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

ABB (Switzerland), Baker Hughes, a GE company (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Cameron International Corporation (United States), Halliburton Company (United States), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Metso Oyj (Finland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Oil & Gas Automation:

Oil and gas automation refers to the use of advanced technologies and systems to streamline and optimize processes within the oil and gas industry. This involves the application of automation, control systems, and digital technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, and overall operational performance in various facets of the oil and gas value chain.



According to AMA, the Global Oil & Gas Automation market is expected to see growth rate of 8.01% and may see market size of USD11.93 Billion by 2027.



On 04th March 2019, ABB has launched versatile ABB Ability Wellhead Manager to optimize oil and gas operations globally. The new system is based on SCADA, allows both large operators and small start-ups to gather information about their onshore upstream assets. This oil and gas automation system enables immediate access to data, alarms and call out notifications as well as reduces downtime and risk.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Offshore, Onshore), Technology (Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Safety Instrumented System (SIS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Other)



Market Opportunities:

Simplified and Risk Free Monitoring of the overall Process of Oil and Gas Transmission

Adoption of Oil and Gas Automation System equipped Weather Monitoring Systems



Market Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Workers to Understand Oil and Gas Automation System Operations

Complex Automation Software and their respective Integration with the Existing System



Market Trends:

Introduction Precise and Accurate Diagnostics and Inspections

Totally Machine Oriented and Highly Automated Daily Drilling Operations



Market Drivers:

Minimized Operational Expenses Due to Increased Automation

Continuously Escalating Demand for Petroleum Products



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Content:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



