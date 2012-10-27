"Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook, H1 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook, H1 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- "Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook, H1 2012" is the latest report from industry analysis specialists, GlobalData, which provides a half-yearly review of the oil and gas sector's capital expenditure outlook for 2012. The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future capital expenditure position of national oil companies, as well as for integrated and independent oil and gas companies. It provides information and analyses of capital expenditure across the entire value chain of the global oil and gas industry. It also provides detailed information on oil and gas capital expenditure throughout North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe and South and Central America. The report covers the planned oil and gas projects in the upstream, refining, pipeline, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petrochemicals sectors.
Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into the oil and gas sector's capital expenditure outlook for 2012. Its scope includes -
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Key findings and analyses of capital expenditure trends in the oil and gas sector
- Oil and gas capital expenditure information for 2008-2012
- Information and analysis of capital expenditure across all oil and gas segments - upstream, midstream and downstream
- Information on capital expenditure by region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and South and Central America
- Information on capital expenditure by company type, such as national oil companies, integrated and independent companies
- Information on major planned oil and gas projects in the upstream, refining, pipeline, LNG and petrochemicals sectors
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Gain an understanding of the global oil and gas sector's spending trends in 2012
- Keep abreast of information and in-depth analysis of global oil and gas market capital expenditure outlook in 2012
- Formulate strategies based on analysis of competitors' capital expenditure plans
- Devise strategies to safeguard interests based on insights on the spending of NOCs and IOCs and their anticipated impact on the global oil and gas industry
