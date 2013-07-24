Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Roundup: Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA) (NYSE:KOG), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA) (NYSE:KOG), SandRidge Energy Inc.(NYSE:SD), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK)



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA) (NYSE:KOG) opened its shares at the price of $9.39 for the day. Its closing price was $9.45 after gaining +1.83% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.19 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.30 million shares.



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. (Kodiak) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States.



For How Long KOG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SandRidge Energy Inc.(NYSE:SD) percentage change plunged -0.54% to close at $5.55 with the total traded volume of 5.42 million shares, less than average volume of 8.15 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.52 - $7.80, while its day lowest price was $5.53 and it hit its day highest price at $5.65.



SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in development and production activities in the Mid-Continent, Gulf of Mexico and Permian Basin in west Texas.



Has SD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) ended its day with the gain of +0.26% and closed at the price of $15.29 after opening at $15.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.46 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.21 million shares.



Nabors Industries Ltd. (Nabors) is the land drilling contractor and land well-servicing and workover contractors in the United States and Canada.



Will NBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 3.08 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.22 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $5.66 for the day and its closing price was $5.73 after gaining +1.24% for the day.



Halcon Resources Corporation (Halcon Resources) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States.



For How Long HK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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