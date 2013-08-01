Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Worth Watching Stocks: McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS), Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN), Precision Drilling Corp (USA) (NYSE:PDS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS), Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN), Precision Drilling Corp (USA) (NYSE:PDS)



McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) opened its shares at the price of $8.65 for the day. Its closing price was $8.65. The company traded with the total volume of 3.33 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.35 million shares. The beta of MDR stands at1.76.

McDermott International, Inc. (MII) is a engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company.



Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) percentage change surged +0.31% to close at $97.23 with the total traded volume of 3.02 million shares, and average volume of 734,551.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $63.42 - $104.00, while its day lowest price was $95.61 and it hit its day highest price at $104.00.

Oil States International, Inc. (Oil States), through its subsidiaries, is a provider of specialty products and services to natural resources companies worldwide.



Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) started its trading session with the price of $25.52 and closed at $25.62 by scoring +1.83%. SPN’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.1 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.77 million shares. The beta of SPN stands at 1.85. Day range of the stock was $25.17-$25.86.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of oilfield services and equipment. The Company offers a variety of products and services throughout the life cycle of an oil and gas well.



Precision Drilling Corp (USA) (NYSE:PDS) ended its day with the gain of +4.72% and closed at the price of $10.20 after opening at $9.73. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.82 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.12 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



