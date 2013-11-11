Fast Market Research recommends "Oil & Gas Exploration and Production in the Caspian Region, 2013 - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2013 -- "Oil & Gas Exploration and Production in the Caspian Region, 2013 - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which analyzes the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry in the Caspian Sea region. The report provides an overview of the E&P industry in the five littoral countries of the Caspian region - Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The report also provides information on the fiscal environment, exploration, production, discoveries and competitive landscape in the five littoral countries. The report is compiled by using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides information on exploration and production in the Caspian Sea region, including the key companies and the key trends and issues. The report primarily focuses on -
- Oil and gas resource potential present in the Caspian Sea
- Drivers and challenges for the oil and gas industry in the Caspian region
- Key companies in the oil and gas industry in the Caspian region
- Gross oil and gas production of the Caspian Sea littoral countries for the period 2001-2012
- Estimated oil and gas production of the Caspian Sea littoral countries until 2020
- Competitive landscape of the companies engaged in E&P activities in the Caspian Sea region
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision making in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the oil and gas E&P market in the Caspian region.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the oil and gas industry in the Caspian region.
- Plan your strategies based on expected developments in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caspian region
- Understand competitive landscape of this emerging market in the Caspian region
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