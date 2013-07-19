Oil & Gas Pipelines News Buzz: Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP (NYSE:KMP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP (NYSE:KMP).



Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) ended higher +1.49% and complete the day at $34.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.61 million. After opening at $33.65, the stock hit as high as $34.09. However, it traded between $29.70 and $38.57 over the last twelve months.



The Williams Companies, Inc. (Williams) is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and olefins.



Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) closed yesterday at $39.52, a -0.15% decrease. Around 4.03 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 3.89 million shares. The company is now valued at around $40.93 billion.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) owns and manages a diversified portfolio of energy transportation and storage assets. The Company operates in five business segments: Products Pipelines-KPM, Natural Gas Pipelines-KMP, CO2-KMP, Terminals-KMP and Kinder Morgan Canada-KMP. The Company through Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (KMP) operates or owns an interest in approximately 37,000 miles of pipelines and approximately 180 terminals



Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) moved +0.78 percent higher at $36.14 and traded between $35.80 and $36.17 after opening the day at $35.93. Its performance over the last five days remained +1.43%, which stands at +4.27% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +34.70%.



Spectra Energy Corp (Spectra Energy), incorporated on July 28, 2006, through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, owns and operates a portfolio of complementary natural gas-related energy assets and is a natural gas infrastructure company. Spectra Energy operates in three areas of the natural gas industry: gathering and processing, transmission and storage, and distribution.



Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP (NYSE:KMP) shares fall, losing -1.30 percent to close at $85.60. The stock is up around +10.41% this year and +6.71% for the last 12 months. Around 1.77 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.46 million shares.



Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (KMP) is a pipeline transportation and energy storage company in North America. KMP. The Company operates in five business segments: Products Pipelines, Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals and Kinder Morgan Canada



