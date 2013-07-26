Oil & Gas Pipelines Superb Stocks: Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP (NYSE:KMP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP (NYSE:KMP)



Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) stock moved up +1.82% and finished the day at $36.36. The day started out with a higher opening price of $35.73, versus its prior close of $35.71.The company traded with the total volume of 13.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.14 million shares. During the last 5 trades the stock jumped almost +2.11%.



Spectra Energy Corp (Spectra Energy), incorporated on July 28, 2006, through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, owns and operates a portfolio of complementary natural gas-related energy assets and is a natural gas infrastructure company.



Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) percentage change reduced -1.62% to close at $38.87 with the total traded volume of 5.7 million shares, and average volume of 3.96 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +10.02%. If we look at the last 6 months of trade, that is in the bullish zone with an increase of +4.35%. During last trade its minimum price was $38.55 and it gained its highest price of $38.98.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) owns and manages a diversified portfolio of energy transportation and storage assets.



Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) started its trading session with the price of $33.44 and closed at $33.81 by scoring +1.11%. WMB’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.1 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.38 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -0.03%. WMB’s quarterly performance remained in the red with the percentage of -10.82, while its year to date performance showed that the stock advanced overall +3.27%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $29.89 - $38.57.



The Williams Companies, Inc. (Williams) is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas.



Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP (NYSE:KMP) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -0.66%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +6.84%. KMP traded with volume of 1.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.48 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $85.25 while it started its day-trade at $85.84. Its 52-week price range was $74.76- $92.99.



