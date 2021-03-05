New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The increasing use of midstream and downstream applications are driving the demand for Oil & Gas Processing Seals Market.



Market Size – USD 5.57 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – The increasing production of shale gas.



The global Oil & Gas Processing Seals Market is forecast to reach USD 6.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Oil & Gas Processing Seals prevents leakage of oil and gas and can also withstand extreme temperatures.The deployment of oil and gas seals are done on mixers and pumps to eradicate any chances of leakage of gases and liquids. These seals help in providing low friction and extended service life for applications that often use extreme pressure over an extensive temperature range. The large-scale production of shale gas in developing as well as developed countries are leading to a favorable growth for the oil & gas processing seals market. Oil and Gas seals have garnered huge popularity on the global platform, owing to their innate nature of enduring high temperature.



The Global Oil & Gas Processing Seals Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever-expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Oil & Gas Processing Seals market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Saint-Gobain, Flowserve Corporation, Dupont, John Crane, Techno Ad Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Parker Hannifin Corporation, M.Barnwell Services Limited, Precision Polymer Engineering, and FTL Technology, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The large-scale production of shale gas in developing as well as developed countries are leading to a favorable growth for the oil & gas processing seals market.

- Double Seal held a market share of 67.4% in the year 2018. Double Seals are apt for high pressure and temperature and are often used to prevent the products inside to leak out and reach the environment, avoiding wastage of expensive liquid, and it also provides an alternative when the process fluid is not stable and reliably lubricated.

- Downstream dominated the application segment and is forecasted to hold a market share of 43.5% in the year 2026. It includes the refining of crude oil and the purifying and processing of natural gas oil at refineries and petrochemical plants. It also includes marketing and distribution of petroleum products.

- Elastomers are commonly used in the production of O-Rings, and other seals. They are available in the form of other elastomeric materials such as FFKM (Perfluoroelastomers), NBR (Nitrile Rubber), FKM (Fluoroelastomers), and EPDM (Ethylene propylene diene monomer).

- The Asia Pacific region held a market share of 36.0% in the year 2018. An escalation in demand for oil and gas processing seals is because of the growing oil and gas industries as well as chemical and petroleum industries in the region.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Oil & Gas Processing Seals market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Oil & Gas Processing Seals market is split into:



Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



- Single Seal

- Double Seal



Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



- Metals

- Elastomer

- Seal Face Material

- Others



Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



- Upstream

- Midstream

- Downstream



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Oil & Gas Processing Seals market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



