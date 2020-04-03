Oil Shale Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2025 and Key Players - AFSK HOM TOV, American Resource Petroleum

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Oil shale is an organic-rich finely grained structure containing organic chemical compounds. It is a bituminous material containing kerogen in solid form, which liberates liquid hydrocarbons during heating of rocks through a chemical process such as pyrolysis. Oil shale is mined and processed to produce oil, which has similar properties to conventional oil pumped from oil reservoirs, and thus, it is considered as a substitute for crude oil. The deposit of oil shale is found in various regions, but large shale oil deposits are found in the U.S. and Russia. The global oil shale market was valued at $1,609 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,636 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.



The drivers acknowledged for the global oil shale market include increase in depletion of sources of crude oil reserves and benefits of oil shale such as reduction in energy dependence and oil prices. However, high cost of equipment, mining, and processing technology has increased the cost of retorting oil from oil shale, and this factor is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, development in drilling technology has increased the production of the oil shale fields, which will offer future growth opportunities to the market.



Major Key Players of the Oil Shale Market are:

AFSK HOM TOV, American Resource Petroleum Corp., American Shale Oil Corp. (AMSO), Aurasource, Inc., Blue Ensign Technologies Ltd., Chattanooga Corp., Chevron Shale Oil Company, Eesti Põlevkivi, Electro-Petroleum, Inc., and Exxon Mobil Corp



The oil shale market is segmented based on product type, process, application, and country. Based on product type, the market is segmented into oil, gas, coke, and others. By process, it is bifurcated into in-situ technology and ex-situ technology. Based on application, the market is divided into electricity, fuel, cement, and others. The market is analyzed based on country into the U.S., Estonia, Russia, China, and Brazil.



Major Types of Oil Shale Market covered are:

Oil

Gas

Coke, and Others



Major Applications of Oil Shale Market covered are:

Electricity

Fuel, Cement, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Oil Shale consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Oil Shale market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Oil Shale manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Oil Shale with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oil Shale Market Size

2.2 Oil Shale Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Oil Shale Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Oil Shale Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Oil Shale Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Oil Shale Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Oil Shale Sales by Product

4.2 Global Oil Shale Revenue by Product

4.3 Oil Shale Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Oil Shale Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Oil Shale industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



