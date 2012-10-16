Oil Shale Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018b

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Oil shale generally refers to any sedimentary rock that contains solid bituminous materials that are released as petroleum-like liquids after heating by chemical process of pyrolysis. Oil shale is formed by deposition of organic debris and silt on lake beds and sea bottoms. Over a long period of time, this material is transformed into sedimentary rock by heat and pressure. Oil shales are rich in oil content and can be burned without any additional processing.



With depletion in natural resources, the oil shale market is growing in demand due to large availability of deposits in the world, mainly found in America. Increasing oil prices, energy security, and economic benefits are some important factors driving the growth of the oil shale industry.



Earlier, oil shale was used as a fuel and source of oil in smaller quantities; however, currently few countries are employed in the business of producing oil from oil shale at a significant commercial level. However, the process of extracting oil from oil shales is much costlier compared to conventional pumped oil and this is the major challenge faced by the oil shale industry.



Governments of many countries are employing sufficient man power and undertaking research to bring down the overall cost and better the extraction technology.



The oil shale market research report provides complete analysis of this market based on important market segments and major geographies. It is a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, future market projections, industry growth drivers, restraints, and industry structure. Report also includes analysis of technological advancements in industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Major geographies analyzed under this research report are



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Ambre energy, American Shale Oil, Chevron Shale Oil Company, Oil Shale Exploration Company, Baraka Energy & Resources, BP, Central Pacific Minerals, General Synfuels International, Harbin Coal Chemical Company, Independent Energy Partners (IEP), Israel Chemicals Ltd, Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corp (JOGMEC), Oil India Limited (OIL), Queensland Shale Oil Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides distinctive graphics and illustrative SWOT analysis of major market segments

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market trends and major industry segments

- It provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on market

- It provides pin-point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- This research report provides forward looking perspective on major factors driving and restraining market growth

- It helps in understanding competitive environment and key product segments

- Report provides information about innovative product developments and helps you stay updated with technological changes in market

- Report provides comprehensive analysis of major market players and their strategies



