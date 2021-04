New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global Oil Water Separator Market research report added by Reports and Data is a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends and demands influencing the market growth. The report also covers a brief summary of the market values, analysis, market share, market size, industry statistics, market growth, top companies, market revenue, market valuation, and profit forecast. The report also covers the evolving competitive landscape and business strategies implemented by the major manufacturers of the market.



Oil water separators have widespread usage in the marine industry. Shipboard oily water separators help remove oil and other harmful pollutants from the oceans. These separators are most commonly found aboard ships where they separate the oil from oily wastewater, such as bilge water, prior to its discharge into the environment. Modern oil water separators are equipped with automatic closure devices and alarms that automatically get activated when the oil storage reaches its full capacity. Thus, these machines help prevent oil leaks from running machineries like diesel generators, and the main propulsion engine. The most commonly used oil water separators include the conventional API, gravity plate separators, hydrocyclone stems, coalescing separators, electrochemical separators, and vertical gravity separators.



The global market growth can be accredited to the rapidly booming global industrial sector, the expanding oil & gas, petrochemical, marine, and defense industries, rapid industrialization across the leading economies, and the imposition of stringent government regulations on bilge disposal into sea water are some of the key factors likely to spur the development of the global market.



The report provides an assessment of the market status and outlook of the major regions of the market. It also covers product types, end user industries, applications, and key countries of the market. It also offers analysis of the top companies and analyzes the competitive hierarchy of the Oil Water Separator Market. The report further discusses in detail the strategic alliances formed by the key manufacturers such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and brand promotions and product launches. It also offers a complete overview of the businesses, expansion plans, product portfolio, revenue contribution, market share, production and manufacturing capacity, and their financial standings.



The prominent players operating in the market include:

- Alfa Laval

- Donaldson

- Clarcor

- Andritz

- WesTech Engineering

- Wartsila

- Compass Water Solutions



The report broadly assesses the geographical terrain of the Oil Water Separator Market and segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report offers market analysis and significant information regarding the industry share and revenue share generated by each major region along with the drivers, demands, current and emerging trends, and presence of key players in the region.

Regional analysis of the Oil Water Separator Market include:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)



Oil Water Separator Market segmentation based on Product Types:

- Below Ground OWS

- Above Ground OWS

- Marine OWS



Oil Water Separator Market segmentation based on Application:

- Industrial

- Oil & gas

- Marine

- Defense

- Aerospace

- Power Generation

- Others



The report covers vital information about the market share of each product type, revenue growth rate of segment, and profit valuation. It also provides information on the key segments expected to account for a significant share of the market in the forecast period. The report covers predicted growth rate, market share, and expected product demand for each application and product type. Additional information about the industry analysis, price trends, and the marketing strategies that are expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

The report includes a holistic analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global Oil Water Separator Market. The coronavirus pandemic has emerged as a significant hindrance to the global automotive industry. The pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions have temporarily suspended vehicle production and disrupted the supply chains, grinding the major industrial operations to a halt.



