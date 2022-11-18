Oilfield Communications Market Size, Trends, Growth 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- The global Oilfield Communications Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Various factors such as rising technological advancements for enhanced communication across oilfields, increasing investments in enhancing network infrastructure, and growing demand from oil and gas operators to scale the production of mature oilfields and reservoirs are expected to drive the adoption of the oilfield communications market.



Browse 176 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 248 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Oilfield Communications Market"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=247995454



Businesses providing oilfield communications solutions and services are expected to witness a minor decline in their growth for a short span of time. The COVID-19 lockdown has also reduced the demand for transportation fuels by up to half, forcing refineries to cut their rates or even stop production altogether. To survive the pandemic, oil and gas companies would have to restructure their General and Administrative (G&A) functions, launch operations improvements, reconsider supply chain and procurement, optimize trading capabilities, and deploy advanced technology-based networking solutions that support efficient remote connectivity. The lack of real-time visibility in complex oil and gas operations, massive skill shortage due to a shrinking pool of qualified technical personnel, and slow growth of the oil and gas industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic are the key challenges in the adoption of oilfield communications solutions and services.



The microwave communication network segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The oilfield communications market by communication network has been segmented into Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) communication network, TErrestrial Trunked RAdio (TETRA) network, cellular communication network, fiber optic-based communication network, and microwave communication network. The microwave communication network segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to its ability to operate without any fiber-optic infrastructure and the relative ease of setting up a wireless network. The VSAT communication network segment is projected to hold the largest market size, owing to its ability to operate without any fiber optic infrastructure and the relative ease of setting up a wireless network.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=247995454



The midstream application segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The oilfield communications market is segmented based on application into upstream, midstream, and downstream. The highest CAGR of the midstream application segment can be attributed to the growing concern of midstream operators to gain a sharper insight and control of data that leads to more intelligent decisions, safer conditions, increased efficiencies, and greater profits.



Among field site, the offshore segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The oilfield communications market is segmented on the basis of field site into onshore and offshore. The offshore segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In the current scenario, the constant fluctuation in crude oil prices has resulted in a decrease in drilling activities combined with an increasing demand for oil and gas. This has further led to an enhanced production from mature fields and developments in unconventional reserves and offshore field.



Europe to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Europe is the largest revenue contributor to the global oilfield communications market. Factors such as regulations for improving safety standards, the presence of mature oil and gas reserves, combined with the increase in oil production, are expected to drive the European oilfield communications market. The growing investments of European oil and gas companies to strengthen their IT infrastructures, thus boosting the adoption of oilfield communications solutions. Middle East and Africa (MEA) has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of oil refineries and numerous exploration activities across the region.



Major vendors in the global oilfield communications market include Huawei (China), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi ABB Power Grids (Switzerland), Speedcast (Australia), Weatherford (US), Ceragon (US), RigNet (US), Hughes (US), Redline Communications (Canada), MR Control Systems (Canada), Tait Communications (New Zealand), Honeywell (US), Intel (US), GE Digital (US), PTC (US), Commtel (India), MoStar Communications (US), DAMM Cellular Systems (Denmark), BlueJeans (US), Nesh (US), Sensia (US), Ondaka (US), Sensalytx (UK), and WellAware (US).



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=247995454



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oilfield-communications-market-247995454.html