Oilfield Communications Market Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- According to a new market research report "Oilfield Communications Market by Solution (M2M, Asset Management, VOIP, Unified Communication, Pipeline SCADA) Communication Technology (Cellular, VSAT, Tetra, Microwave), Service (Professional, Managed Services), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Oilfield Communications Market expected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2017 to $4.5 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.



Emerging digital oilfields is considered as the primary driving factor for the Oilfield Communications Market. However, the integration of departments in the oil and gas industry and rising vulnerability to cybersecurity threats are some of the major factors accelerating the growth of the Oilfield Communications Market. The introduction of cloud services and video conferencing is also contributing to the oilfield communication sector.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Oilfield Communications Market"

66- Tables

68- Figures

145- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=247995454



Fleet management communication is the biggest contributor to the Oilfield Communications Market during the forecast period



The fleet management communication solution enables efficient data management and communication of fleets from exploration and production sites to storage and refining facilities. The minimum risk associated with vehicle investment, reduced transportation cost, enhanced efficiency, and improved productivity are some of the factors responsible for the largest market size of fleet management communication among solutions. Advanced communication solutions and increasing investment in cost-effective digital oilfield solutions are also boosting the growth of the Oilfield Communications Market.



Microwave communication network to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among communications network technology, the microwave communication network segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate as it provides uninterrupted and secure communication services. The microwave communication network is beneficial for rapid network deployment, as high-frequency microwaves have higher bandwidth and enormous information-carrying capacity. However, Line of Sight (LoS) propagation of microwaves, limits its deployment in difficult terrain.



The North American region to contribute the highest market share in the Oilfield Communications Market



North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the Oilfield Communications Market during the forecast period owing to the companies seeking advanced digital communication solutions for their onshore and offshore field operations. As the region has one of the strongest economies, it is open for adoption of new and advanced technology and exploration facilities. The advanced extraction techniques have explored multiple oil and gas shale regions in the extremely remote areas which have, in turn forced the companies to opt for high-end communication systems for effective business operations.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=247995454



Major vendors in the Oilfield Communications Market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Siemens AG (Germany), SpeedCast International Limited (China), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), CommScope (US), Inmarsat Plc (UK), Tait Communications (New Zealand), Baker Hughes Incorporated (US), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Ceragon Networks Ltd. (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/oilfield-communications.asp