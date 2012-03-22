Oilfield Service Organization Chooses Leading Calgary IT Company for a Complete Solution

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- XCEL Professional Services specializes in helping oilfield service organizations with a complete range of IT services. XCEL’s unique approach to completely managing a network, tending to user challenges and having a keen eye on the direction IT is going makes it the ultimate choice amongst all IT companies across Canada. XCEL Professional Services offers a team of fully certified IT analysts on Microsoft, SonicWALL plus many other leading IT solutions deployed throughout the Canadian energy sector, making XCEL the perfect choice for the largest and smallest oilfield service organizations.



XCEL Professional Services doesn’t back down from a challenge. When a 180-staff oilfield services firm with 13 locations across Alberta and Saskatchewan needed help, the firm decided to turn to a trusted Microsoft partner.



How Microsoft technologies help



Windows Server 2008 with the Hyper-V virtualization technology offers oil and gas firms a scalable, robust and secure solution that is the cornerstone of collaboration solutions such as Microsoft SharePoint Server and email services using Microsoft Exchange Server 2010.



In addition to Microsoft technologies providing services on the network, DELL server and SAN solutions provide all the required horsepower and storage. DELL hardware is the only solution XCEL recommends to Canadian clients that require technology that they can trust to work when needed the most.



Microsoft, DELL and XCEL are perfectly aligned in all efforts, giving energy companies the right foundation to build their IT solutions on.



SonicWALL closes the gap



When oilfield service firms require a secure solution, they need only to turn to XCEL Professional Services for the right advice.



With 13 remote offices, some in very hard to reach areas across the Canadian basin, the client needed a solution that just worked. SonicWALL provides the right secure connectivity allowing an oilfied services client to have all offices connected using SonicWALL VPN technologies in addition to secure remote access for all field staff, employees and executives requiring access from home or any WiFi hotspot.



XCEL rounds things out with complete Managed Services



Although XCEL Professional Services excels at providing a full turnkey IT solution within the energy community, it is not an organization to leave a technology solution to be someone else’s worry. XCEL rounded out this full-featured deployment with its Managed IT Services program.



With XCEL’s Managed Services program, clients have a single number to call for any ongoing IT support requirements and a trusted IT partner that proactively takes care of the network. With Managed IT Services from XCEL, all businesses in need of a full-time IT support staff can have one. XCEL provides all clients with a full team of analysts trained and certified in all leading technologies at a very competitive price.



About XCEL

XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary-based IT Service Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in Calgary, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia and North Africa. Core services include IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration) and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



