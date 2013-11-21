Oilfield Services Companies in Russia, Ukraines and Turkmenistans 2013: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2013 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- In 2010-2012 the Russian oilfield services market went through a phase of significant changes and is now developing dynamically. The trend originated from the oil and gas market being at a turning point as easy-to-access hydrocarbon reserves were exhausted and the need arose to develop hard-to-access reserves, which requires the application of innovative technologies and advanced equipment. As the market structure began to change the companies failing to meet the new challenges gradually left the market, making way for those more capable of innovative development. The trends of an ever changing competitive environment, so evident in the past few years, continue to dominate the market as the latter further consolidates in the wake of numerous acquisitions and asset sales, mergers and alliances in all its segments.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/oilfield-services-companies-in-russia-2013



RPI has published studies on the Oilfield Services Companies in Russia since 2005. The company experts have been closely following all the changes that have taken place in the oilfield services market and have employed the knowledge base and expertise accumulated to compile and prepare the study materials.



The current version of the study as compared to the pervious one offers relevant information on production facilities, key customers, regions where the Russian oilfield services companies are active as well as operating and financial data pertaining to the companies’ operations.



The main sections of the study cover the following:



- Analysis of the drilling market, workover and fracturing operations, seismic exploration and field geophysical surveys;

- Analysis of independent oilfield services companies;

- Review of companies forming part of oilfield services holding companies and VIOCs

- Review of international service companies active in the Russian market.



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Each company profile covers the following:



- General information about the company

- Structure (key production divisions)

- Regions of presence

- List of services it offers

- Key production fleet

- Key customers

- Production facilities (as of the end of 2012)

- Financial data (as of the end of 2012)



The study Oilfield Services Companies in Russia is a unique tool that provides all information available in the market about the majority of the oilfield services market players.



The materials contained in this study may help companies operating in the market build a development strategy that would best suit the competitive environment, assess their positions against other market players and obtain objective data to draw comparisons of performance results.



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Apart from oilfield services companies this study might also be of interest to oil companies as it gives them a better idea of companies that are capable of providing the required oilfield services.



Investors in the market may use the information given in this study in order to analyze the viability of investment projects and to minimize the risks of future investment.



Latest Reports:



Ukraines Oilfield Services Market 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ukraines-oilfield-services-market-2013



The study aims to provide a detailed analysis of Ukraine’s oilfield services market, including an overview of oil producers’ key performance indicators in production, drilling, well interventions, application of enhanced oil recovery techniques, etc. Separately, we reviewed the drilling segments, including sidetracking, workovers and well servicing, hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing operations, and cementing. The report offers a forecast of production rates and meters drilled covering the period from 2013 through 2020.



RPI has kept track of the CIS member states’ oil production sectors for over 20 years, which enables our specialists to develop in-depth analyses of the opportunities and evolutionary risks associated with production projects in these countries. We have used the insights and experience gained in this process as a basis for this report in order to evaluate the growth potential of Ukraine’s oilfield services market.



This study presents detailed data on major oilfield service companies working in Ukraine and their historical business performance. It thoroughly reviews the investment climate in each country and potential risks, and analyses new players’ opportunities for Ukraine’s oilfield services market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179503



The key sections of the report provide insights on the following:



- Key performance data for the exploration and production sector. This section presents the sector’s major performance indicators: meters drilled, rates of production, and scopes of well servicing and workover operations.

- Overview of major customers. This section looks at customer requirements for drilling, well intervention and enhanced oil recovery applications. It also discusses the sector’s new promising projects.

- Key customer profiles. The section focuses on the companies’ main operating regions and services they provide, as well as on the oilfield service companies’ productive capabilities.

- Medium-term forecast of production and drilling for 2013 through 2020. This section assesses the future prospects of major production projects and producers’ drilling plans.

- Comments on the future of oilfield service providers’ operations in Ukraine’s market. The section offers insights on oilfield service companies’ growth prospects in Ukraine’s market (in particular identifying promising market segments), analyses the main risks and offers recommendations regarding individual companies’ potential presence in the region.



This product could be an important strategic decision-making tool for oilfield service providers and oilfield service equipment manufacturers that consider Ukraine’s market as part of their business growth plans. The report helps evaluate opportunities for oilfield service providers’ involvement in major oil and gas production projects in Ukraine and better understand risks and risk mitigation approaches.



The forecasts and assumptions regarding the probable future growth of Ukraine’s oilfield services market, including the projections of production and drilling contained in the study, are based on a thorough analysis of information obtained from reliable sources. This allows us to predict growth prospects, opportunities, risks and threats for both the sector as a whole and its individual players.



Turkmenistans Oilfield Services Market 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/turkmenistans-oilfield-services-market-2013



The study aims to provide a detailed analysis of Turkmenistan’s oilfield services market, including an overview of oil producers’ key performance indicators in production, drilling, well interventions, application of enhanced oil recovery techniques, etc. Separately, we reviewed the drilling segments, including sidetracking, workovers and well servicing, hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing operations, and cementing. The report offers a forecast of production rates and meters drilled covering the period from 2013 through 2020.



RPI has kept track of the CIS member states’ oil production sectors for over 20 years, which enables our specialists to develop in-depth analyses of the opportunities and evolutionary risks associated with production projects in these countries. We have used the insights and experience gained in this process as a basis for this report in order to evaluate the growth potential of Turkmenistan’s oilfield services market.



This study presents detailed data on major oilfield service companies working in Turkmenistan and their historical business performance. It thoroughly reviews the investment climate in each country and potential risks, and analyses new players’ opportunities for entering Turkmenistan’s oilfield services market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179506



The key sections of the report provide insights on the following:



- Key performance data for the exploration and production sector. This section presents the sector’s major performance indicators: meters drilled, rates of production, and scopes of well servicing and workover operations.

- Overview of major customers. This section looks at customer requirements for drilling, well intervention and enhanced oil recovery applications. It also discusses the sector’s new promising projects.

- Key customer profiles. The section focuses on the companies’ main operating regions and services they provide, as well as on the oilfield service companies’ productive capabilities.

- Medium-term forecast of production and drilling for 2013 through 2020. This section assesses the future prospects of major production projects and producers’ drilling plans.

- Comments on the future of oilfield service providers’ operations in Turkmenistan’s market. The section offers insights on oilfield service companies’ growth prospects in Turkmenistan’s market (in particular identifying promising market segments), analyses the main risks and offers recommendations regarding individual companies’ potential presence in the region.



This product could be an important strategic decision-making tool for oilfield service providers and oilfield service equipment manufacturers that consider the Turkmenistan’s market as part of their business growth plans. The report helps evaluate opportunities for oilfield service providers’ involvement in major oil and gas production projects in the Turkmenistan and better understand risks and risk mitigation approaches.



The forecasts and assumptions regarding the probable future growth of Turkmenistan’s oilfield services market, including the projections of production and drilling contained in the study, are based on a thorough analysis of information obtained from reliable sources. This allows us to predict growth prospects, opportunities, risks and threats for both the sector as a whole and its individual players.



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