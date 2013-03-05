Oilfield Services Industry to 2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Oilfield Services Industry to 2017 - Technological Developments Expected to Propel Oilfield Investments by E&P Players. The study, which is an offering from the company’s Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the oilfield services industry worldwide and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and major happenings in regions worldwide. The study, which is an offering from the company’s Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the global oilfield services market and highlights various concerns, key trends and challenges, along with major companies in the industry. The report provides forecasts for the oilfield services industry to 2017. It also provides segmental forecasts of the oilfield services market worldwide by the three major oilfield services, viz. exploration and evaluation services, drilling services and completion and production services. The report also provides statistical information on key global players for every sub-segment of the industry, along with their market shares.



Scope



- Overview and analysis of the global oilfield services industry to 2017

- Analysis of the historical as well as current trends and forecasts to 2017

- Segmental forecasts of the oilfield services expenditure, by each of the three sub-segments

- Geographic segmentation of the global oilfield services market

- Statistics and data on key global players in each sub-segment, and their percentage market shares

- Analysis of the key happenings, opportunities and challenges in the oilfield services market



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the global oilfield services industry from the segment-wise and region-wise expenditure statistics and a competitor overview from the percentage market share analysis

- Identify key trends and challenges in the global oilfield services industry.

- Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insight into the expected demand-supply scenario for oilfield services worldwide.

- Benchmark your operations and strategies using key insights from current and expected business developments with regard to the oilfield services industry.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/99232/oilfield-services-industry-to-2017-technological-developments-expected-to-propel-oilfield-investments-by-ep-players.html