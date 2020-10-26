Oilfield Specialty Chemical Market Global Outlook 2020- BASF SE, the DOW Chemical Company, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, AkzoNobel NV

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Global Oilfield Specialty Chemical Market Research Report 2020-2023 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Top leading Companies of Global Oilfield Specialty Chemical Market are – BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, AkzoNobel NV, Solvay S.A., Clariant, Kemira OYJ, Albemarle Corporation, Stepan Company, ECOLAB

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market. A January 2018 edition, the report has been segmented on the basis of type of chemicals -Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants and By End User Types - Drilling fluid, Well stimulation, Production chemicals, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery. The report analyses the market of regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA and countries United States, Canada, Norway, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, India and Indonesia.



Specialty oilfield market is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecasted period owing to increasing application in cementing, drilling, production and well stimulation. Increasing crude oil production coupled with growing demand from enhanced oil recovery application is anticipated to augment specialty oilfield chemicals market growth. In addition, increasing deep drilling and ultra-deep drilling activities for oil and gas have been driving the market over the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



According to Azoth Analytics research report Global Oilfield Specialty Chemical Market By Chemical Type, By End User Type (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022 - By Chemical Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction Reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants), By End User Type (Drilling Fluid, Well stimulation, Production Chemicals, Cementing, EOR), global market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.8% during 2017-2022, primarily driven by shale oil production and deep drilling exploration in North America. The North America region is the biggest market in the current period and is expected to lead in forecast period as well. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising production and exploration activities in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia. The market for specialty oilfield chemicals in APAC is driven by rise in production and development of crude oil wells on the back of increasing investment in Upstream and Exploration segment.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



