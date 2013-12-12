BVA Scientific Now Stocking Oilfield Supplies

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Laboratory equipment distributor BVA Scientific Incorporated now has an extensive catalogue of oilfield supplies, including items for gaugers, trucking, centrifuges, and more.



BVA’s South Texas location puts them in a direct position to supply all oil fields in Texas and Oklahoma, within two days, and all North Dakota fields within four days. Their staff is knowledgeable about the industry and very willing to answer any questions about the right equipment for any given job or field. They carry hydrometers, oil thieves, centrifuges, and many more midstream oilfield supplies, to help serve this fast-growing industry.



In addition to oilfield supplies, BVA Scientific also carries microbiology and chemistry supplies, stocking a full complement of laboratory equipment, such as thermometers, culture tubes, lab gloves, and assorted reagents and other chemicals.



They carry products from respected suppliers such as Thermco, Hanna Instruments, Pharmco-Aaper, and Avantor Performance Materials. They are always offering a number of promotional and clearance items for sale at steeply discounted rates, and they offer special shipping deals based on purchase quantity and frequency (speak with a BVA Scientific representative for specific shipping prices).



About BVA Scientific

BVA Scientific has been providing supplies and equipment to the scientific and laboratory community for nearly 25 years. They are members of a number of professional organizations, including the SCTRCA, HUB, DLA, ILDA, SAMA, LIDS Ecat, and more. Their staff has over 100 years of experience in the industry and is dedicated to providing the highest possible quality customer service.



To see all of the products and services offered by BVA Scientific, visit their website at http://www.bvascientific.com/. You can also speak with a BVA representative directly by calling (210) 340-0032 in the San Antonio area, or toll free (800) 257-6474. Visit their offices in person, or send direct mail to 231 E. Nakoma, Suite 300, San Antonio, Texas, 78216.