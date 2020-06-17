Oilfield Surfactants Market 2026: Sasol Limited, Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, Oxiteno USA LLC., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, Croda International PLC, Clariant

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Oilfield surfactants market demonstrate significant application potential in oil recovery processes, aiding in the displacement of oil near the well. This displacement can aid the production of low mobility foam, and lower interfacial tension by improving the mobility of the oil.



Based on product type, the global oilfield surfactants market is broadly categorized into cationic, non-ionic, silicone, anionic, and amphoteric, which are chosen for different oil exploration activities depending on the oilfield type, among other factors.



Onshore and offshore oil exploration is one of the most profitable ventures for investors in recent years. This is mainly due to the tremendous returns associated with the oil and gas industry. Oil exploration is a combination of several complex activities, from exploration to processing to transportation, and more.



These oil exploration processes rely on high-quality oilfield chemicals to facilitate easy operations across applications like processing, oil drilling, recovery, surface plant process, and reservoir injection. One of the most significant among these chemicals are oilfield surfactants.



Surfactants are surface-active agents that are used to decrease the surface tension between liquid molecules. Through this, surfactants can separate components, either two liquids or a solid and a liquid.



Burgeoning surfactant demand for drilling applications in the oil & gas domain will drive oilfield surfactants market outlook



In the oil & gas sector, oilfield surfactants are used across myriad applications including hydraulic fracturing, crude oil transportation, waterflooding, foam flooding, drilling, corrosion inhibition, and more.



In drilling applications, oilfield surfactants help in the formation of drilling fluids, particularly in water oil and oil-water systems. Some surfactant products also accelerate the production of foam, and help clear spacer fluid of drilling mud residues, for wellbore cementing and well formation.



Emergence of bio-based surfactants amid rising sustainability concerns will serve as a prolific trend for the oilfield surfactant industry



The ecological impact of synthetic surfactants in oil exploration has garnered considerable scientific, political and public attention. These concerns are focused mainly on the toxicity of the products and their long-term presence in the environment. However, advancements in biotechnology coupled with stringent regulations regarding chemical usage are addressing these issues, by developing bio-based oilfield surfactants or biosurfactants as an ideal alternative for conventional surfactant products.



Several studies have demonstrated the ability of biosurfactants to replace nearly any chemical-based surfactants, by exhibiting unique physicochemical characteristics. Bio-based oilfield surfactants are used for various oil recovery applications including remediation of hydrocarbons, wax deposit dispersion, and enhanced oil recovery. These applications benefit greatly from the biodegradability, exceptional surface wettability and low CMC (critical micelle concentration) of biosurfactants.



Advancements in oilfield surfactant formulations may present beneficial prospects for industry expansion



One of the latest advancements in the oilfield surfactants business landscape is the emergence of Gemini surfactants or GSs. These surfactants are part of a novel class of products that contain more than one surfactant joined by a spacer group. They possess several unique physical aggregation and chemical morphologies, as compared to single head single tail surfactant products. They also have lower CMCs, antibacterial properties, superior solubilizing capacity, and are required in considerably lower quantities, making them ideal for application in the oilfield domain.



Meanwhile, chemical company Nouryon has also expanded its oilfield surfactant portfolio with the addition of a new demulsifier range. These products, branded as the Witbreak NEO range, offer a more sustainable option for the separation of crude oil from water and natural gas. The products are seawater-biodegradable and demonstrate a better cost-to-performance ratio than their conventional counterparts.



To summarize, oilfield surfactants are considered to be key components of nearly every application in the oil exploration domain. With oilfield chemicals like demulsifiers, etc. showing robust capability in the retrieval and processing of high-quality oil for market consumption, more oil & gas industry players are now refocusing on adopting these dynamic products for consistent and productive exploration for one of the most important commodities across the globe.



