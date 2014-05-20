Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Oilfield Services Market by Type (Coiled Tubing Services, Completion Equipment & Services, Drilling & Completion Fluids, Drilling Waste Management, OCTG, Pressure Pumping Services, Well Intervention Services and Wireline services), by Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South America) – Global Trends and forecasts to 2019“ “Wireline Services Market by Type (Logging, Well Intervention, Completion), & Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America, South America) – Global Trends & Forecast to 2019”report to its research database.



Oilfield Services Market Global Trends and forecasts to 2019



This report estimates the oilfield services market in terms of value.This has been broken down into component regions and further split into countries.



The oilfield services are required throughout the lifecycle of an oil and gas well. The ever-increasing exploration and production activities across the globe and new areas of unconventional resources are the major driversin the growth of the oilfield services market. In recent times, there have been many developments in terms of offshore and unconventional explorations and production. The increasing world energy demands have pushed the exploration and production companies to push their limits towards unconventional hydrocarbon resources. These E&P activities for unconventional resources, demand oilfield services in order to produce and make the operations economically viable. This presents a good opportunity for players to capitalize on.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/oilfield-services-market-by-type-coiled-tubing-services-completion-equipment-services-drilling-completion-fluids-drilling-waste-management-octg-pressure-pumping-services-well-intervention-s-market-report.html .



We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases to identify and collect information that would be useful tothis extensive commercial study of the global oilfield services market. The primary sources – experts from key industriesas well assuppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of the oilfield services market. We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: Baker Hughes (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Weatherford International Inc. (U.S.), Superior Energy Services (U.S.), and Tenaris (Italy), among others.



North America accounted for about 52% of the market share of the global oilfield services market in 2013. Halliburton Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford are the major players in this segment. A few Chinese and Asian players are expected to grow within the market in the near future. The oilfield services market is segmented into six geographies namely North America, South & Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. This is further segmented into respective countries.



Order a Purchase copy this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=175238 .



Wireline Services Market Global Trends & Forecast to 2019



This report estimates the wireline services market in terms of value in $million. This has been broken down into component regions and further split into countries. Wireline services are required throughout the lifecycle of an oil and gas well. The ever increasing exploration and production activities across the globe and new areas of unconventional resources are the main drivers for the growth of the wireline services market. However, issues associated with the environment, and increased seismic activities have slowed down the growth of this market.



The growth of wireline market is directly proportional to the on-going drilling and completion activities around the world. On the basis of various factors such as geological condition, type of reservoir, and others, different types of wireline services are required to assist the drilling and completion activities.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/wireline-services-market-by-type-logging-well-intervention-completion-geography-asia-pacific-europe-middle-east-africa-north-america-south-america-global-trends-forecast-to-2019-market-report.html .



The growth in drilling and completion activities is attributed to the continuous increase in world energy demand. These activities are expected to grow further as the world energy demand from oil would reach around 4 GTOE by 2020. This rise in energy demand has resulted in increased drilling and completion activities in all parts of the world. This has also put pressure to extract more from each well and thus, further deep exploration is done. This increase in drilling and completion activity increases the requirement of wireline services. We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the global wireline services market. The primary sources-experts from industry and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of the wireline services market.



We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include Baker Hughes (U.S.), Superior Energy Services (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), and Weatherford International Inc. (U.S.), and others. The North American market share is about 45% of the global wireline services revenue. In North America, The U.S. is the largest market and is led by Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Superior Energy Services. Chinese players and few Asian players are expected to grow in the near future.



Order a Purchase copy this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=174152 .



Browse more reports on Energy Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/energy-power/energy .



Connect US:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RnRMR

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/RnR-Market-Research/413488545356345

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/u/0/104156468549256253075/posts