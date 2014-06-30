Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Oils and Fats in Iran", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Although oils and fats was dominated by domestic suppliers in 2013, these manufacturers remained totally dependent on importation of their raw materials. After sudden devaluation of the Iranian currency in 2012, manufacturers had to increase their unit prices due to an increase in the cost of imported raw materials. This increase which happened in several stages over 2013 resulted in a slowdown in total volume growth as consumers became more cautious in terms of consumption.
Competitive Landscape
Behshahr Industrial Co was the outright leader in oils and fats in 2013, accounting for a retail value share of 38%. The company offers a wide range of products, which have been popular in Iran for many years. Its most well known brands are Ladan, Bahar, Nastaran and Afia. Behshahr also benefits from a good distribution network which is overseen by Bahpakhsh Co.
Industry Prospects
Oils and fats is expected to achieve healthy total volume growth at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. While the largest category, vegetable and seed oil, has reached maturity, other categories such as olive oil and butter are expected to grow rapidly in line with increasing demand. Olive oil, in particular, is expected to benefit from rising health awareness among consumers with many of them switching to olive oil away from other types of oil.
