Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Oils and Fats in Malaysia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The essential nature of other dairy, particularly plain condensed/evaporated milk, which is widely used in beverages and food items, supported the performance of other dairy in 2013. Rising health consciousness of consumers also drove them to increasingly demand healthier variants of plain condensed/evaporated milk that further boosted the current value growth of other dairy in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd dominated other dairy with a 63% value share in 2013 due to its leadership in plain condensed/evaporated milk. The player has also steered its new product launches in the health and wellness direction since 2012 to better meet the needs of health-conscious consumers. This movement was also to fend off the intensifying competition in other dairy, especially with new brands such as Saji entering plain condensed/evaporated milk in 2011.
Industry Prospects
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Other dairy is expected to record stable constant value growth over the forecast period. While consumers' health consciousness will see them more cautious with their intake of other dairy products due to their high fat content, the essential nature of other dairy in food and beverages will support the category's performance in the forecast period. Players will also be more active in launching other dairy products with health and wellness benefits to better attract consumers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Other Dairy industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Other Dairy industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Other Dairy in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Other Dairy in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- How are volatile farmgate prices for milk impacting retail prices and sales performance?
- Given mounting obesity concerns, are consumers moving from full-fat to reduced fat/fat-free offerings?
- How are soy-based products performing against traditional dairy items?
Reasons to Get This Report
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