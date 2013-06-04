"Oils and Fats in Slovakia" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The assortment of oils and fats has become very wide in Slovakia with a high number of manufacturers and different specialised products, such as flavoured butters, functional margarines, and different 100% oils made from a particular plant such as pumpkin oil, coconut oil, sesame oil, nut oil, soy oil, etc. A wide range of organic-quality products are available. Consumers in Slovakia are becoming educated and demand different products. At the same time, the lifestyle has been developing towards...
Euromonitor International's Oils and Fats in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine, Olive Oil, Spreadable Oils and Fats, Vegetable and Seed Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oils and Fats market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
