Oilseed and Grain Seed Market Worth $64,113 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The report, “Oilseed & Grain Seed Market By Crop Type [Oilseed (Soybean, Canola, Sunflower, Cotton), Grain Seed (Corn, Wheat, Rice, Sorghum)], By Trait (Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Staked Trait) & Geography: Global Trends & Forecast To 2018”, the Oilseed and Grain Seed Market will grow from $33,302.1 million in 2012 to $64,113.0 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2013 to 2018. North America led the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, in terms of revenue, in 2012.



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Oilseed and grain seed market is categorized into two segments. Oilseed includes soybean, sunflower, cotton, canola and grain seed includes corn, wheat, rice, millet crops. Oilseed and grain seed market is considered to be one of the most important segments of agriculture due to the rising demand for food. Biotech-enhanced seeds are consequently seen as those products that can improve the return on investment justify an investment or even better it and fulfil consumer demands for healthier agricultural products.



Oilseed Grain Seed: Market Revenue, By Geography, 2012 – 2018



Source: Expert Interviews, Government Authorities, Related associations/Institutes, Related Research Publication, Government Publication, Company Press Release, Company Annual Report, Company Website, Company Publication, MarketsandMarkets Analysis



Latin America: The fastest growing market for Oilseed and Grain Seed



North America generated maximum revenue in global oilseed and grain seed market. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market of the segment and China drives this regional market. France generated maximum revenue in the European market, followed by Germany. Latin American market is led by Brazil with increasing area under soybean and corn.



Herbicide Tolerant Trait: Biggest Market



The application of modern biotech seeds is driving the expansion of food production and new product development, with increased nutritional values. Further, insect resistant seeds are used to minimize crop losses and thence, amplifying production rate.



The report also touches on various other important aspects of the market. It includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s analysis, the competitive landscape, a price analysis and the patent analysis. In addition, 17 key players of this market have also been profiled with their current developments.



Scope of the report



The global oilseed and grain seed market is profoundly analyzed in terms of revenue ($million) by the aforementioned classifications.



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