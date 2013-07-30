Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Oilseed & Grain Seed Market By Crop Type [Oilseed (Soybean, Canola, Sunflower, Cotton), Grain Seed (Corn, Wheat, Rice, Sorghum)], By Trait (Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Staked Trait) & Geography: Global Trends & Forecast To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- This report estimates the market size of the global oilseed and grain seed, in terms of revenue. The global oilseed and grain seed market is expected to reach $64,113.0 million by 2018, with increasing food demand at CAGR of 12.0% from 2013 to 2018. Global oilseed and grain seed market drivers, restraints & challenges, burning issues, and trends are discussed in detail.
In terms of geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). This market is broken down to key countries from each regional market.North America is found as the largest market. More than 80.0% revenue in North America is generated by U.S.. Latin America is the fastest growing region for oilseed and grain seed market and Brazil holds major market share of Latin America. China is the largest market in Asia-Pacific followed by India.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global oilseed and grain seed market includes oilseed crop such as soybean, sunflower, canola, cotton and grain seed crops such as wheat, rice, corn, and millet. Soybean dominates the global oilseed seed market, while corn dominates in grain seed market. Soybean and corn crops are fastest growing segments in oilseed and grain seed market respectivaly. North America and Europe are major producers of corn, and Latin America is the largest producer of soybean. Asia-Pacific is the leading market for rice and cotton, and ROW for sorghum. The maximum production of wheat, canola, and sunflower is found in Europe.
Oilseed and grain seed are further classified as seed with trait and other seed. The seed with trait include herbicide resistance, insecticide resistance, and other staked seed. Herbicide resistant seed dominates the seed with trait market. U.S. is the largest market in terms of use of seed with trait. Other seed includes all conventionally stored and processed seed. Insect resistant is second most used trait to protect crop. Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) technology is the only example of genetic engineering to develop insect resistant crop currently. Other stacked trait includes abiotic stress tolerance, disease resistance, modified quality pollination control systems, and others.
Oilseed & Grain seed: Market Revenue, By Geography, 2011 - 2018 ($ million)
Oilseed and Grain Seed Market
Source: Expert Interviews, Government Authorities, Related associations/Institutes, Related Research Publication, Government Publication, Company Press Release, Company Annual Report, Company Website, Company Publication, MarketsandMarkets Analysis
North America is the largest market for oilseed and grain seed market and followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.9% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.2%. Asia-Pacific market is dominated by China. Latin America is the fastest growing market at 13.5% CAGR.
Scope of the report
