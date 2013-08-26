Oilseed Market and Grain Seed Market Expected $64,113 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The report, “Oilseed Market & Grain Seed Market By Types (Oilseed and Grain Seed), Biotech Trait (Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Stacked Trait) & Geography (North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific & Rest Of The World) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018”, the Oilseed Market and Grain Seed Market will grow from $33,302.1 million in 2012 to $64,113.0 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2013 to 2018. North America led the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, in terms of revenue, in 2012.



Browse 151 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 351 pages and in-depth TOC on“Oilseed Market & Grain Seed Market By Types (Oilseed and Grain Seed), Biotech Trait (Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Stacked Trait) & Geography (North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific & Rest Of The World) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oilseed-and-grain-seed-market-1215.html



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Oilseed Market and grain seed market is categorized into two segments. Oilseed includes soybean, sunflower, cotton, canola and grain seed includes corn, wheat, rice, millet crops. Oilseed and grain seed market is considered to be one of the most important segments of agriculture due to the rising demand for food. Biotech-enhanced seeds are consequently seen as those products that can improve the return on investment justify an investment or even better it and fulfill consumer demands for healthier agricultural products.



Latin America: The fastest growing market for Oilseed Market and Grain Seed

North America generated maximum revenue in global oilseed and grain seed market. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market of the segment and China drives this regional market. France generated maximum revenue in the European market, followed by Germany. Latin American market is led by Brazil with increasing area under soybean and corn.



Herbicide Tolerant Trait: Biggest Market

The application of modern biotech seeds is driving the expansion of food production and new product development, with increased nutritional values. Further, insect resistant seeds are used to minimize crop losses and thence, amplifying production rate.



The report also touches on various other important aspects of the market. It includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s analysis, the competitive landscape, a price analysis and the patent analysis. In addition, 17 key players of this market have also been profiled with their current developments.



Scope of Project



The Oilseed and Grain Seed Market is profoundly analyzed in terms of revenue ($millions)



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