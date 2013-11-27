Oilseed Market and Grain Seed Market Expected $64,113 Million in 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The report, “Oilseed Market & Grain Seed Market By Types (Oilseed and Grain Seed), Biotech Trait (Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Stacked Trait) & Geography (North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific & Rest Of The World) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018”, the Oilseed Market and Grain Seed Market will grow from $33,302.1 million in 2012 to $64,113.0 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2013 to 2018. North America led the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, in terms of revenue, in 2012.



Browse 151 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 351 pages and in-depth TOC on “Oilseed Market & Grain Seed Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oilseed-and-grain-seed-market-1215.html



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Herbicide tolerant, insect resistant, drought resistant, abiotic stresses tolerant and disease resistant traits are newly developedfor various Oilseed and Grain seeds for high yield production, minimum crop loss, higher nutritional value, control over waste of crop inputs, and maximum utilization of provided resources.



Due to increase in global food demand,corn, soybean, cotton, and canola are most essential crops around the world and provided with trait seeds. After intense R&D, seeds were genetically modified which was known as GMO, but trait seed may be genetically modified ornon-genetically modified. Non-genetically modified seed isacceptedglobally. Soybean and corn are estimated to be cultivated more in numberas they are the most demanded crops from end consumer globally.



Being a capital intensive market, Canada is full of new agricultural equipments and all resources required for crop production which lead seed market to become the most rapidly growing market in North America. In the Asian market, as always, China is trying to become self-sufficient for basic food requirements and growing rapidly. In the region seeing the fastest growth rate, Latin America, Brazil & Argentina are also actively participating to serve continue increasing global food necessities and provide better opportunities to regional and global key players.



Latin America: The fastest growing market for Oilseed Market and Grain Seed

North America generated maximum revenue in global oilseed and grain seed market. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market of the segment and China drives this regional market. France generated maximum revenue in the European market, followed by Germany. Latin American market is led by Brazil with increasing area under soybean and corn.



Herbicide Tolerant Trait: Biggest Market

The application of modern biotech seeds is driving the expansion of food production and new product development, with increased nutritional values. Further, insect resistant seeds are used to minimize crop losses and thence, amplifying production rate.



The report also touches on various other important aspects of the market. It includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s analysis, the competitive landscape, a price analysis and the patent analysis. In addition, 17 key players of this market have also been profiled with their current developments.



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