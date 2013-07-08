OilySkinCareHelp.com Announces Picks for Best Moisturizer and Best Foundation for Oily Skin

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Oily skin is an annoying problem suffered by people all over the world. Oily skin can lead to acne breakouts, shiny spots, and other noticeable skin problems. Fortunately, there are a number of skin care products available today designed to alleviate oily skin problems and help anyone put their best face forward.



OilySkinCareHelp.com aims to teach visitors about all of the best solutions for oily skin. At the OilySkinCareHelp.com website, visitors will discover a number of top products for oily skin sufferers. The website recently released its choices for the best moisturizer for oily skin as well as the best foundation for oily skin.



Specifically, those who suffer from oily skin still need to moisturize their skin. However, they should avoid oil-based moisturizers and only purchase moisturizers that contain dimethicone, which can help control shiny skin and cleanse oil from the face. Dimethicone is a special silicone compound designed to safely rejuvenate the skin and encourage a healthy, natural glow.



Finding the right foundation for oily skin can be even more difficult, since oily skin often prevents the foundation from staying on all day. The website lists specific foundation solutions from top makeup brands designed specifically for oily skin.



In addition to explaining how to pick the best foundations and moisturizers for oily skin, OilySkinCareHelp.com aims to teach anyone how to have a healthy skin care routine. A spokesperson for OilySkinCareHelp.com explains how the site aims to help:



“Recommending the perfect skin care regimen is difficult because everybody’s skin is different. We suggest those who suffer from oily skin should clean their facial skin twice per day. Women should clean their skin before applying makeup and immediately before going to bed. We also recommend a number of additional treatments for those who have particularly problematic skin, including deep steam cleansing treatments as well as a careful diet filled with omega 3 fatty acids.”



Of course, maintaining clear skin is about more than just cleaning the face twice per day. It requires a total commitment in terms of diet, sun protection, and smart makeup purchases. However, even then, external factors like stress, genetics, or seasonal changes can cause a breakout, making it difficult for anyone to totally control their oily skin.



About OilySkinCareHelp.com

