OKC Chiropractor Provides Regular Adjustments for Boost of Health

Edmond, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Eating right, exercising, and taking care of the body are all important aspects of good health. One of the least talked about, but nevertheless important aspects of maintaining good health is keeping the muscular skeletal system in the best shape possible. A rise in chiropractic treatment has driven the popularity of regular adjustments. Not only does a person feel a reduction in everyday pain, an adjustment can increase energy and feelings of well being in addition to extending a person’s long-term health.



Dr. Rondall Cornwell provides regular adjustments for many patients in the Oklahoma City area and helps people regain their strength and well-being. A simple adjustment can bring back so much life to a person. It’s strange to believe that aligning the spine and back can produce great benefits, but it works, and it works well.



One of the primary benefits of receiving chiropractic adjustments on a regular basis is that most people feel an immediate reduction in their everyday, chronic pain. Most chronic aches and pains can be directly attributed to a misalignment in the body. Whether a person is suffering from migraine headaches, all the way to severe back problems, they can be assured that a misalignment somewhere in the body is at least contributing to pain. Simply by getting a chiropractic adjustment on a relatively regular basis, people can treat most of these ailments.



One of the most profound and interesting benefits to receiving chiropractic adjustments on a regular basis is the increase in energy and feelings of well-being. The body operates as a whole, not just a composite of parts. If one aspect of the body is not working to its fullest potential, the rest of the body can suffer as a result. When a chiropractor like Dr. Cornwell realigns limbs and joints, it can free up the body's resources. These additional resources can be better used to grant more energy and, in general, improve a person’s sense of well being.



Finally, one of the most intriguing effects of regular chiropractic adjustments is the improvement of long-term health. Most patients see a general improvement in many aspects of their bodies, ranging from better eyesight to an improved, and more robust immune system. The more that people realize that the body is a synergistic organism, the more people understand that by keeping all aspects in the best of shape, they can improve well being and overall health.



Dr. Cornwell commits his work to see an improvement in the health of all patients. Chiropractic treatment is more than just a regular adjustment. Dr. Cornwell pairs different treatment with nutritional education to create a plan that fits the lifestyle of every patient. It’s about healing the body the natural way.



Find healing at Cornwell Clinic in Edmond, an extraordinary clinic for recovery and healing. Dr. Cornwell is an experienced chiropractor in OKC and provides regular adjustments to cure life’s stress on the body.



About Dr. Rondall Cornwell

Dr. Rondall Cornwell is a licensed chiropractor in Edmond, OK, serving the Oklahoma City metro. He combines his expertise with specialized treatment for every patient. Whether it’s a simple adjustment or cold laser therapy, Dr. Cornwell can relieve any body. With the latest treatments and approaches, Dr. Cornwell and his staff bring life to everyone who walks through the door.



Contact:

285 S. Santa Fe Avenue

Edmond, OK 73003

405.330.2400

URL: http://cornwellclinic.com/