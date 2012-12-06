OKC Dentist Office Classen Family Dentistry Launches Newly-Updated and User-Friendly Website

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Since the day it opened for business, Classen Family Dentistry has strived to provide patients throughout the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma area with outstanding dental care combined with top-notch customer service. Dr. Tim Kirby, DDS, offers general dentistry services to patients of all ages, as well as cosmetic treatments like composite bonding, crowns and Invisalign clear orthodontics.



In an effort to help their patients learn as much as possible about the various procedures that the office provides, Classen Family Dentistry has just launched a re-designed and upgraded website. The site now features in-depth information about many of the services that the OKC dentist and his staff offers, including emergency dentistry, dentures, children’s dentistry, family dentistry and teeth cleaning. By reading ahead of time about the different services that are offered, patients will often arrive at the office feeling more confident and less nervous about the procedures they will receive.



“Classen Family Dentistry provides dental care services that will keep your mouth healthy and looking great,” an article on the newly redesigned website noted, adding that the staff focuses on preventative dentistry.



“The health of your mouth affects your entire body. Gum disease has been shown to be related to heart disease and other health conditions. Without dental care, you may develop chronic, low-grade inflammation in your mouth as well as cavities, broken teeth and infection.”



People who are interested in reading more about Classen Family Dentistry are welcome to visit the newly redesigned website at any time and browse through the articles and information about the clinic and its services. Clicking on the “Services” tab at the top of the home page will allow readers to read more about eight different topics and procedures that are currently available.



A section of patient testimonials contains numerous words of praise for Dr. Kirby and his staff. For example, a patient named Donald recently praised Classen Family Dentistry for the work they did when he needed to have some teeth removed and a set of dentures made.



“Dr. Kirby did everything from start to finish and I did not have to go to another office. Now I am happy with my new teeth and I no longer have any tooth pain,” he wrote.



About Classen Family Dentistry

At Classen Family Dentistry, Dr. Tim Kirby and his staff make it a priority to treat their patients with respect while also maintaining a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere. It is their goal is to make their patients’ visits pleasant and educational and to be partners in their oral health for them and their families. For more information, please visit http://classenfamilydentistry.com



Classen Family Dentistry

3701 N Classen Blvd

Oklahoma City, OK 73118