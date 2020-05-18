"Okel's Magical Worlds©," an Exciting New Children's Book, Launches on Kickstarter!

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Okel's Magical Worlds© is a new children's book by Fatiha Messali and Johanna Crainmark. Accomplished Swedish artists and illustrators, Okel's Magical Worlds© combines the duos literary knowledge and imaginations to tell the story of Okel, a young girl who lives extraordinary adventures. Traveling in magical, fairy universes with her toys, Okel jumps into the magical vortex for Robot City with her toys in the first volume of the series. But soon after her adventure gets underway, Okel realizes there are many different robots in Robot City, and quickly discovers humans like her are not welcome.



With a cast of characters and adventures, Okel's Magical Worlds© triggers the imaginations and minds of children around the world. With vivid illustrations and detailed storylines, children will enjoy watching Okel's adventures as they discover she has not finished marveling at the extraordinary world around her. Taking children on a magical journey with toys they know and love, Okel's Magical Worlds© is expected to bring incredible fantasy universes to child minds and create a fun and magical alternate world.



The first version of Okel's Magical Worlds© is now complete. Available today on Kickstarter, Okel's Magical Worlds© is set to release in early December 2020. The campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/okelone/okels-magical-worlds-0



Supporters around the world can back Okel's Magical Worlds© by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €2. But for a pledge of €10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a hardcopy edition of the first volume or exclusive special edition. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Okel's Magical Worlds©

Okel's Magical Worlds© is a new children's book by Fatiha Messali and Johanna Crainmark of Sweden. Featuring a young girl named Okel, who travels in the fantastic world of her toys, Okel's Magical Worlds© is bringing incredible fantasy universes to child minds while creating a fun and magical world.



Environmentally friendly, Les Rêves d'Ily publisher, use only PEFC-certified paper which contributes to sustainable resource management.



Contact:



Contact Person: Cyril Anger

Company: LES REVES D'ILY

City: Paris

State: Île-de-France

Country: France

Phone:

Email: cyril.anger@lesrevesdily.fr

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/okelone/okels-magical-worlds-0