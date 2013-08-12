Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Those from the Ryuku Islands, of which Okinawa is the largest, have a life expectancy among the highest in the world. In addition to their high life expectancy, Okinawa inhabitants are noted for their low mortality from cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancers. Dr. Suzuki, Principal Investigator of the Okinawa Centenarian Study, found that an unusual number of citizens from the Okinawa Islands, 100 years of age or older, were in extraordinarily healthy shape with youthful-looking and energetic bodies and remarkably low rates of weight related disease.



The Okinawa Diet, based on dietary habits of Okinawan elders, provides patients with a healthy guide for eating. The Islander elders are known to enjoy long lives without disease by following Okinawa diets rich in healthy fats, green leafy vegetables, berries and other flavonoid rich foods, as well as foods rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids.



Selecting the most essential elements of the Okinawa diet and combining them with personalized hCG diet plans rich in essential nutrients and based on the same principles, Diet Doc has developed new hCG diet plans that provide patients with the opportunity to lose weight naturally and rapidly to enjoy a life free of disease caused by carrying excess weight.



Diet Doc provides patients with personalized hCG diet plans much like the Okinawa Diet that are rich in essential nutrients, including healthy fats, green leafy vegetables, omega-3 rich foods and antioxidants. Subsequent to a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will design these individualized hCG diet plans, sometimes to be used in conjunction with doctor-prescribed diet supplements and pills. The powerful combination of the most potent diet aids, along with the nutrient rich hCG diet plans, trigger fast weight loss by signaling the brain to release years of fat stores that have been trapped in the cells of the body, to be burned as the primary source of energy.



The doctor designed hCG diet plans help patients over initial weight loss hurdles, but Diet Doc’s weight loss diets are so effective because they combine these treatments with nutrition plans rich in food groups that are similar to the Okinawa diet, along with education on the most effective weight loss techniques for each individual body type. Because the company’s hCG diet plans are created specifically for each patient, they are more effective and patients see fast results that motivate even further weight loss. The uniquely designed plans provide patients with an energy boost with dieters reporting looking and feeling better than ever before.



To help patients make healthy, low calorie food choices, patients will work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to learn about proper nutrition and calorie content of foods that will help them lose weight fast. Because these hCG diet plans are designed specifically for each patient around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, patients can continue to consume some foods that they enjoy while beginning to incorporate healthy fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats into their diet.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised diets by offering incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering a consistent effective hCG diet plans directly to patients' doors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diets if results begin to taper. Each patient receives a weekly checkup call to assess progress, attitude, and comfort level, among other factors. Diet Doc patients are never alone in the quest to improve health by losing weight.



The Diet Doc team is committed to helping patients lose weight fast and avoid weight related diseases to enjoy a life as the Okinawa Islanders enjoy, through healthy weight loss with medically supervised weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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