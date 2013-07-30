Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- While many patients in San Francisco may understand that reducing the amount of calories they consume is essential for losing weight, eliminating favorite high calorie foods from their diet can be challenging. New studies, like research on calorie restriction and the Okinawa diet, have provided insight into how to eat to be successful in losing weight and are incorporated into Diet Doc programs where most beneficial to assist patients in losing weight. Diet Doc understands that learning how to eat for a healthier, slimmer figure is easier with prescription weight loss aids that suppress uncontrollable hunger and cravings for fatty, processed foods and seamlessly incorporates these aids into their medically supervised weight loss programs to allow clients a comfortable transition to fewer calories. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss because their clients have been so successful in losing weight and report no negative side effects or harmful consequences.



As recently reported on by The Guardian, the traditional dietary patterns of the Japanese, often referred to as the Okinawa diet, suggests that those following it will live longer, healthier lives and be able to succeed in quickly losing weight. The dietary patterns of the Okinawa diet also recommend restricting the daily caloric intake, simply eating less food throughout the day, even eating less healthy, nutrient rich foods. Many now believe that learning how to eat a restricted calorie diet can stall chronic diseases and boost immunity but also acknowledge that with the availability of high calorie foods, learning how to eat a reduced calorie diet can be challenging. Diet Doc recognizes the benefits of learning how to eat like Japan’s Okinawa diet and incorporates naturally powerful appetite suppressants to eliminate any discomfort patients may feel when reducing their caloric intake.



Diet Doc’s Slim Down diet pills have become one of the most popular appetite suppressants available for comfortably losing weight with Diet Doc’s weight loss programs. The natural herbal extracts contained within Slim Down diet pills effectively block sugar absorption and directly suppress the patient’s appetite so that patients can reevaluate their eating habits and learn how to eat a low calorie diet similar to the Okinawa diet. Without nagging cravings for fatty, processed foods, patients can figure out how to eat a diet rich in vegetables and heart-healthy fish that has proven to be successful in increasing life span and losing weight quickly. And, because losing weight with diets like the Okinawa diet involves reducing caloric intake, patients could experience a decrease in energy levels. To combat any weakness or fatigue, Diet Doc enhances their Slim Down diet pills, and other natural weight loss supplements, with vitamin B12 that balances and increases patient’s energy throughout the day.



The Diet Doc team of weight management experts is dedicated to discovering what each individual patient requires to reach their weight loss goals quickly and effectively. By following an hCG diet plan similar to the Okinawa diet, many clients in San Francisco have reach their goals and have also completely transformed their unhealthy eating habits to allow for sustained weight loss over time.



