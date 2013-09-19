Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- People all over the United States are searching for ways to lose weight fast, stay slim and healthy and fight the effects of aging. But what many fail to realize is that the food they could be consuming could hold powerful anti aging benefits and fat burning properties to help them feel and look much younger than they are. As reported on last month by The Guardian, the Okinawa Diet claims to allow those following a diet high in vegetables, fish and soy to live until they are one hundred years old. Now, Diet Doc has combined the key principles of the Okinawa Diet with their own uniquely designed protocol for hCG diets to help patients all over North Carolina who are looking for ways to lose weight fast and searching for foods that offer anti-aging benefits. The Diet Doc hCG diet plan allows for nearly unlimited amounts of certain vegetables, and focuses on consuming less carbohydrates and more lean animal protein, like that of the high-fish regimen of the Okinawa diet.



Diet Doc patients who are interested in combining anti aging food with foods that will help them lose weight fast will initially consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine the best methods for helping to reach those goals. After completing an extensive health questionnaire and outlining their objectives for hCG diets, Diet Doc physicians will prescribe the patient fat burning diet pills and weight loss supplements to effectively suppress the patient’s appetite and increase the rate at which they will be shedding excess weight. Clients have the ability to order their diet pills and supplements over the phone or the internet and receive their supplies in the privacy of their own home. Therefore, patients who may not have the ability to visit a weight loss clinic in North Carolina can obtain a prescription for supplements and diet pills over the phone.



Following their initial consultation, Diet Doc clients will begin working with certified nutritionists who are specially trained in the most effective methods for how to lose weight fast with hCG diets. Diet Doc’s nutritionists remain educated and updated on new research and developments within the weight loss field and incorporate diets, such as the Okinawa Diet, into patient programs where applicable. While young patients may not desire the benefits derived from key components of the Okinawa Diet, patients who are getting older may want to harness the anti-aging benefits that these foods have to offer. Diet Doc nutritionists develop hCG diets around each patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle preferences and overall health, beauty and anti aging goals. Because hCG diets are personalized around the individual patient, should the patient want to lose weight fast and look or feel younger, those desires can be met by the foods included within the hCG diet plan.



Diet Doc has long understood the power that food holds for helping patients effectively lose weight fast and is eager to combine their methods with the research and results of other programs, such as the Okinawa Diet, to offer patients benefits in addition to weight loss. Incorporating the anti aging foods that the Okinawa Diet recommends into hCG diets offers patients the ability to not only create a healthier, slimmer figure, it also allows patients look and feel younger.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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