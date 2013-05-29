Oklahoma Based Bright Day Loans Launches Campaign to Increase Public Awareness of Pay

Park Hill, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Recent economic declination has resulted in job losses, lack of availability of new jobs and price increases on even the most basic of necessities. These events have wreaked havoc on our nation, causing changes in financial statuses and having a devastating effect on the credit ratings of those who once held perfect credit scores. Statistics indicate these hardships have led to a 109 percent surge in the pay day loans industry over the past 2 years. In an effort to help ease the financial stress of those affected by these events, Bright Day Loans has launched a campaign to provide information on, and increase public awareness of, payday cash advances.



Mike Cammon of Bright Day Loans stated, "Due to the economic effect on the credit scores of the public, many families are no longer able to acquire loans from banks and other financial institutions. Though title loans are an alternative, a number of people are still making payment on their vehicles, so they do not yet hold the title. Those who do, and who choose to take out a title loan, often find themselves unable to repay the loan amount, not to mention the exorbitant interest and fees that accrue on this type of loan. This puts them at risk of losing their vehicle and their ability to make it to their jobs on a daily basis, therefore creating greater hardships than they faced to begin with."



"This is where a pay day loan may be just the type of financial assistance the public needs," continued Cammon, "Our loans often require no credit check for payday loans, so those who have fallen behind on some of their monthly bills are eligible for this type of loan when they wouldn't be for others. By visiting our website, customers can apply for payday loans online, rather than on site. We offer a short, simple application and approval within seconds. Our customers may borrow up to $1,000 dollars, which will be deposited into their bank account within 1 business day. Those seeking a pay day loan must meet only a few eligibility requirements. They must be at least 18 years old and have a reliable source of income. This can be earned income from a job or unearned income, such as social security, disability or other types of financial assistance. They must also provide a valid email address and have a checking account in good standing. This means no negative account balance, no overdraft fees and no recent returned checks."



Cammon went on to say, "If we are unable to provide assistance for a customer, we will do everything in our power to find a lender who can help them. Our goal is to ensure our customers are able to cover any emergency situation that may arise, or simply to make ends meet from one pay day to the next. They can rest assured all their information is kept completely confidential, and if they have any questions, our staff is always on hand to answer them."



About Bright Day Loans

A tribal lending institution, Bright Day Loans is owned and operated by the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. They are based on the Tahlequah, Oklahoma reservation, which is considered a sovereign nation of the United States of America.