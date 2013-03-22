Oklahoma City Attorneys Foshee & Yaffe Donate to Cavett Kids Foundation

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Demonstrating its compassion and caring for the citizens and communities of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Attorneys, Foshee & Yaffe eagerly made a $1000 donation to the Cavett Kids Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to provide positive experiences for courageous kids diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. After a successful Facebook campaign to build awareness, firm representatives Alex Yaffe, David Teasdale and Eric Cavett presented the generous gift to the Cavett Kids Foundation at OU Children's Hospital where many of their programs are run. More information about the recent donation can be found on the law firm’s website, http://www.fosheeyaffe.com.



With specialization in family law and child custody options in Oklahoma, personal injury, workers compensation, civil and commercial litigation and employment law, Foshee & Yaffe has served Oklahomans’ legal needs for 35 years. “We are always looking for ways to give back to our community,” said a representative of the firm. “We’re proud to support an organization like Cavett Kids Foundation and the valuable work they do giving sick children experiences and skills that will serve them well their whole lives.”



Foshee & Yaffe’s donation to Oklahoma foundation Cavett Kids will go to sponsor camps, activities and special events where sick children can build life and coping skills and connect with other kids. The Foundation runs camps and programs for children with kidney disease, spina bifida, heart disease and cancer – all organized in keeping with the Cavett Kids Foundation’s motto that illness does not define the child. There, children can have respite from the daily struggles, fear, anxiety and isolation they may feel dealing with their illnesses and be around others who understand exactly what they’re going through.



About Foshee & Yaffe

Serving individuals and businesses in Oklahoma for 35 years, Foshee & Yaffe is a full-service law firm that provides services ranging from personal injury and workers’ compensation to general civil litigation, employment and family law. Foshee & Yaffe’s team includes attorneys and support staff with extensive and diverse experience in litigation, business, and transactional matters. Foshee & Yaffe is committed to providing each client with personal attention and a tailored approach to meet their specific needs. With its resources and commitment to service Foshee & Yaffe has earned its reputation as a firm that is big enough to fight, small enough to care. For more information, visit http://www.fosheeyaffe.com.



Foshee & Yaffe

12231 S. May Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73170