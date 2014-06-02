Oklahoma City Attorneys Rally to Defend Citizens in Insurance Fraud Court Cases

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Each year millions of people fall victim to insurance fraud and it is important to know how to prevent this . There are many different types of insurance fraud, including fake policies, premium fraud, and many others. Know how to effectively protect against these scams, will be able to avoid a lot of lost money as well as headaches. There are a lot of things to look out for when it comes to getting an insurance policy, and will want to be well versed in all of them.



Avoid Unlicensed Insurance Companies



You will want to start by remembering to never do business with a company that is not licensed to sell insurance policies. Although this may seem slightly obvious, it is a common scam that many people have lost a lot of money over. There are quite a few of these companies out there, so will need to make a point of buying the insurance from a company that is licensed. It is also important to look for certain warning signs, such as not receiving your insurance policy in the mail after buy it. This is a pretty clear sign that have been a victim of insurance fraud.



Shop Around



One of the best things can do when trying to avoid being a victim of insurance fraud is to shop around and weigh the options before making a final decision of any kind. Those who take the time to do this will definitely be glad they did. There are a lot of insurance companies to choose from, and it is important you select the right one to buy the policy from.



Use a Licensed Agent



Really want to avoid falling victim to an insurance scam, using an insurance agent to help find the right policy is definitely a good idea. These agents are experienced when it comes to doing this type of work, but will need to make sure that the one choose is fully licensed and reputable.



Those who have fallen victim to insurance fraud will need to seek legal counsel right away. When it comes to Oklahoma insurance fraud lawyers , Johnson & Biscone are the very best. These two lawyers and the rest of their team are highly experienced and have an amazing track record when it comes to getting their clients justice in the form of monetary compensation.



About Johnson & Biscone

Johnson & Biscone law firm in Oklahoma City provides legal representation and counsel for people in Oklahoma City and the greater Oklahoma area. Specializing in workers’ compensation, auto fraud and personal injury cases, the entire legal team has the ability and knowledge to obtain complete compensation for clients. Well regarded and trusted in the area, the team will help anyone get back on their feet and receive the justice they deserve. First time consultations are free.



Contact:

Hightower Building

105 North Hudson Avenue, Suite 100

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Phone: 1-405-232-6490

http://oklalegal.com/