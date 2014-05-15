Oklahoma City Dentist Assists Patients with Dental Emergencies

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- It is extremely important for all families to have an established dental emergency plan in place in the event of a broken tooth or some other problem which requires immediate treatment. All members of a family are vulnerable to dental emergencies, which is why it is a good idea to find a dentist that can do this type of work at a moment’s notice. Because there are so many different dentists to choose from, it will be important to look for the right one to go to in an emergency.



Those who have a plan for dental emergencies will be able to save themselves quite a bit of time and frustration. It can be extremely painful to deal with a broken or infected tooth, and it is crucial to get treatment as soon as possible when the pain becomes too much to bear. Dental emergencies happen all the time, so you will need to be prepared. Not all dentists offer emergency services for patients, so it is therefore necessary to find one that does.



Classen Family Dentistry has a positive reputation in the Oklahoma City area for doing quality work and treating their patients with care. The staff at this dentist’s office is friendly and does everything they can to help everyone who comes through the door. Offering emergency services for their patients, Classen Family Dentistry is a good option for those who do not currently have a dentist but need to find someone in this area as soon as possible. It is important to choose the right dentist for emergency dental care, because the one decide on will ultimately determine how much pay and the quality of care receive.



Those who need a dentist for emergencies will find that Classen Family Dentistry treats patients Monday through Thursday on a first come first serve basis. Tim Kirby and his staff have the skills and experience to effectively treat anyone with a dental problem of any kind, whether it is routine or emergency work. Patients who come in will be given an initial evaluation and then treatment options are presented. When a dental emergency comes up, it is important to go to the right dentist for treatment as soon as possible.



About Dr. Tim Kirby

Dr. Tim Kirby is a trusted dentist in Oklahoma City and provides exceptional dental service at his dental practice, Classen Family Dentistry. He and his staff welcome new patients every day and provide a welcoming environment for all. It’s more than dental care at Classen Family Dentistry, it’s a friendly and family oriented dental clinic. Bring everyone from the youngest to the oldest to get dental care in the Oklahoma City metro.



Contact:

3701 N. Classen Blvd

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

405.236.4755

URL: http://classenfamilydentistry.com/