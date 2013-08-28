Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



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Oklahoma City Oklahoma Based Cosmeceutical Distribution and Weight Loss Company "MXI Corp" Announces 2013 Product Enhancements for its' "Xocai Peanut Butter Cup" Being Marketed to Consumers in Chicago Illinois, Gojo, Hachioji, Kyoto and Obu Japan



mxicorp.com/peanutbuttercups/

mxicorp.com/custom/library/ingredients/pbcups.pdf

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Unhealthy Snacks. Why do we love to consume them so much? We know they're not good for us. They're a huge contributor to obesity, low energy levels, and other modern lifestyle diseases.



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It doesn't matter what type of snacks we are talking about. The typical snack food options are normally high in sugar, fats, simple carbs, chemicals and artificial flavors and colors. And to make matters worse, in our attempt to subdue our snack-time cravings, by indulging in unhealthy snacks it only fuels the cravings. Instead, consider eating a Xocai Healthy Peanut Butter Cup!



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The wonderfully exotic flavors of premiere-quality cacao combined with açaí and blueberry make this our most popular product. Each 12-gram Xoçaí Nugget is made with premiere-grade dark, Belgian Chocolate, providing an ORACfn value of 75,456 per serving—an extremely high score compared to other available chocolates. - Xoçaí's proprietary cold-processed chocolate. - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. - Raw cane juice crystals with only one-third the sugar/calorie load. - Natural cocoa butter. - No added fats, artificial colors or preservatives.



Benefits include: - Superior antioxidant profile/ORACfn score - Helps protect the cardiovascular system, brain and other body systems - Provides superior antioxidant protection. Allergy Information: - Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly. - All natural "clean" product—no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. - Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic.



Click Below to Order Xocai Nuggets Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-nuggets.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



The Xoçaí X Power Squares use cacao that is blanched, unfermented, sun-dried, non-roasted and cold-pressed, which means it boasts eight times the levels of epicatechins and catechins, and four times the levels of procyanidins than cacao produced with standard processing. X Power Squares are loaded with antioxidants and have an unparalleled ORACfn Value of 16,488 per 6g Square. - Xoçaí's industry-leading healthy chocolate - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Contains antioxidant powerhouses acai and blueberries - Loaded with epicatechins and flavanols

- Sweetened with raw cane juice crystals.



Benefits include: - Delivers superior antioxidant protection - Safeguards body’s cells and major organs - Boosts energy, enhances overall health - Promotes healthy digestive function and immune activity

- Has Brunswick Labs certified 3,582 ORACfn score per Square. Features include: - Easy way to consume a high-antioxidant diet - All natural "clean" product—no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives - Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic.



Click Below to Order Xocai Power Squares Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-x-power-squarestm.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership